Falcons Cornerback Ruled Out for Remainder of Berlin Game
The Atlanta Falcons suffered a notable loss on defense during their matchup against the Colts over in Berlin. Cornerback Dee Alford was being evaluated for a concussion after taking a hit to the head in the first half of the game and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.
Atlanta is already down one starting corner in Mike Hughes, who is dealing with a neck injury. Alford was filling in as a starter for the injured Hughes. Now with Alford out for the game, cornerbacks Natrone Brooks and Keith Taylor will be taking the fourth-year defender’s snaps.
Alford was the primary defender on Daniel Jones' lone touchdown of the first half, a 37-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Alec Piece in the first quarter.
Alford struggled in 2024, giving up 76 receptions and eight touchdowns per Pro Football Focus, but the Falcons brought him back in 2025 on a one-year $1.5 million contract with $230,000 guaranteed.
Alford has been better in 2025. He recorded his second career interception in Week 6, picking off a Josh Allen ball right before halftime to preserve a 21-7 Atlanta lead heading into the third quarter. He has allowed just 16 receptions on 29 targets and quarterbacks have a 77.2 passer rating when targeting him (down from 119.2 a season ago).
Alford has played 30+ snaps on defense in five games this season. In four of those five games, he’s allowed fewer than 40 yards. In three of those games, he’s allowed fewer than 30 yards.
The Falcons have a tough task ahead of them in the second half, slowing down a red-hot 7-2 Colts team, missing two starting-level cornerbacks. It will be especially hard to replace Alford’s versatility on defense.
“[His versatility] is rare. When I got here, it was funny, having certain conversations with certain people, they didn't maybe necessarily see it,” Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said in regards to Alford. “Outside corner is as different to the slot or to the nickel as defensive end is to linebacker. It's just a completely different skill set, in my opinion. Those nickels, not only do they face, just from a physical attribute, quicker, faster, more challenging routes, because the route tree is completely available from the slot, but also from a zone element. They control our defense.”
The loss of Alford adds another challenge for a Falcons secondary that has already been stretched thin with injuries through the first half of the season. For a Falcons team trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, they’ll need to stop a rolling Colts offense without a key piece of their defense.