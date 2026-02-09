Cleveland Browns Looking to Poach Important Falcons Defensive Coach

According to ESPN ’s Jeremy Fowler , the Cleveland Browns have reportedly requested to speak with Atlanta Falcons defensive pass-game coordinator Mike Rutenberg for their vacant defensive coordinator job. This is the second position that he has been in the running for, and Rutenberg was reportedly also a finalist for the defensive coordinator position with the Tennessee Titans before they decided on hiring Gus Bradley.

The Falcons have already retained much of their defensive staff after hiring Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach, and they would like to hold on to Rutenberg if they can.

Rutenberg, 44, was named defensive pass game coordinator for the Falcons in 2025, joining the team alongside Jeff Ulbrich from the New York Jets. He spent four seasons there, where he was a part of the only defense in the league to rank in the top five of total defense in each of the three seasons (2022-24), finishing fourth in 2022 before finishing third in both 2023 and 2024.

In 2025, the Falcons’ defense finished with the No. 14 pass defense in terms of expected points added per pass (-0.08) and No. 13 in passing yards allowed (13) despite eight games without at least one of its starting outside cornerbacks. The Falcons also featured a pair of rookies in that secondary, with Xavier Watts finishing with votes as Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Rutenberg has been coaching in the NFL for 16 years, with stops with the Falcons (2025), Jets (2021-24), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-19), and Washington Redskins (2003-2005). He also has a pair of stops in college football, with UCLA (2006-08) and New Mexico State (2009-12).

The Browns hired former Georgia Bulldogs and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken this offseason to take over as their new head coach.

However, as a result of hiring him, they subsequently lost defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Schwartz was only in the running for the position, but he resigned his position after they passed over him for Monken.

Other candidates for the defensive coordinator position include Browns’ safeties coach Ephrahim Banda and Browns’ linebackers coach Jason Tarver. Outside candidates include Rutenberg, Los Angeles Rams defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, and Carolina Panthers defensive pass game coordinator Jonathan Cooley.