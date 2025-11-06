Drake London’s Rise Gives Falcons a Fighting Chance in Week 10
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons have their backs against the wall heading into Week 10. They sit at 3-5 after losing three-straight games, watching their playoff hopes slip away. What awaits them next is a transatlantic flight and the NFL’s top-rated team in Berlin with the Indianapolis Colts.
What does a team do when they find themselves in a corner? They lean on their stars.
The Falcons have a few of those, but one who they counted on last Sunday and will again at Olympiastadion.
Wide receiver Drake London, who was battling through a hip injury that held him out the week prior, delivered a tremendous performance against the Patriots in Week 9. He soaked up more than half of Michael Penix Jr.’s yardage (118 yards receiving), a third of his completions (eight receptions), and all three of his touchdowns.
Raheem Morris called it “uncommon effort.” Penix said, “That’s just him.”
From critical fourth down plays to the gotta-have-it touchdowns, London delivered a masterclass in receiving against a stout Patriots defense and one of the league’s best corners in Christian Gonzalez.
This has been a consistent theme for the Falcons’ top receiving option this season. Despite missing time due to injury, he is top ten league-wide in both yards (587) and touchdowns (five). Only Ja’Marr Chase is targeted more times on a per game basis than London is every week.
In case it had not already been abundantly clear, London has become the lynchpin of this Falcons passing attack. Sunday was just more of the same.
“He's such a competitor, and he goes into each game wanting it so bad,” offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. “For him to make those plays in those moments was awesome. It's what football is all about. It's a player's game, and guys make plays at crucial moments and those guys stepped up and made a ton of plays in the second half.”
Off the field, London is “Jersey Drake” for his easy-going nature. On Sundays, the wideout seemingly takes on an alter ego. He becomes the player who almost seeks contact and sees blocking not as an obligation, but an opportunity.
With how good he has been this season, and how inconsistent his support in the receiver room has been this season, teams have started to narrow in on London.
“Yeah, he's going to get doubled. That's going to happen,” Morris said. “And everybody's going to have to step up and it's right about that time we need people to step up.”
Attention is always bestowed on the best a team has to offer, but London has quickly turned into one of those players every team cannot help but key in on before every snap. That is what the elite receivers require, a category the Falcons’ receiver is making his way into.
“He's as good as all of them,” Robinson said. “I've played with Dez Bryant in a different kind of style there. The [Seahawks WR] Cooper Kupps, the [Rams WR] Puka [Nacua]s. I mean, you put Drake right there with all of them.”
His offensive coordinator said Wednesday how there truly was not anything that London does not excel in.
“There's really nothing Drake can't do,” he said. “[London’s] right up there with all the guys in the league. Wouldn't trade him for anybody, and we're glad that he's had the production he's had the last couple years, and we obviously look forward to him continuing with that.”
The wideout will have another difficult test on Sunday in Berlin after the Colts made a splash during Tuesday's deadline, but London will need to be ready.
Like they did against New England on Sunday, the Falcons find themselves with their backs against the wall. The season is teetering, but if there’s one thing they can still count on, it’s the guy who never flinches when the ball is in the air.