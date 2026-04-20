Falcons Urged to Target Local WR With First 2026 NFL Draft Pick

ESPN's Jordan Reid is on board with the idea the Atlanta Falcons should target a wide receiver with their first selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But in Reid's full mock draft released Tuesday, not only did the Falcons get a receiver, Reid slotted a local product to Atlanta in the second round.

At No. 48 overall, Reid predicted the Falcons to draft Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst.

"Hurst has skyrocketed up boards during the pre-draft process and would provide a vertical dimension that the Falcons lack," wrote Reid. "Multiple teams I have spoken with view him as a prospect who will be gone in the top 50 picks."

Why the Falcons Could Target Georgia State WR Ted Hurst

As Reid indicated, the Falcons lack a vertical element to their passing attack at the moment. The team's top returning pass-catchers are Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson. Obviously, only one of them is a receiver and that wideout isn't a guy know for taking the top off defenses.

The Falcons could use a burner. Hurst may be that at the next level.

The Georgia State product ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Scout Combine. He also posted a 1.55 10-yard split with a 36.5-inch vertical jump.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein projected Hurst to be a second-round pick. In Atlanta, he could immediately contribute opposite London.

"Long-legged, vertical-minded wideout with the speed and ability to stress corners from snap to whistle," wrote Zierlein. "Hurst is quick to beat press and hit the accelerator into his route work.

"Hurst appears capable of surviving the jump in competition and projects as a 'Z' receiver with quality upside."

The Falcons lost Darnell Mooney in NFL free agency. Mooney had a disappointing 2025 campaign, but he posted a career-best 15.5 yards per catch average in 2024.

Atlanta added receivers Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus in free agency, but ideally, those two will provide depth as a third and fourth option in the receiver room.

Hurst averaged 15.5 yards per reception in two college seasons at Georgia State. As a junior in 2024, he registered 17.2 yards per catch with nine touchdowns.

Last season, Hurst posted 71 receptions, 1,004 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Projecting Falcons 2026 NFL Draft Picks After Round 2

In addition to Hurst at No. 48 overall, Reid predicted Atlanta's other four selections in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here's how he saw them unfolding:

Third Round, No. 79: CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State

Fourth Round, No. 122: DT Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

Sixth Round, No. 215: OT Alan Herron, Maryland

Seventh Round, No. 231: LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama

With those selections, the Falcons would address their biggest remaining needs. Cornerback, defensive tackle and linebacker were the biggest entering the offseason. Offensive tackle became a need when veteran Kaleb McGary elected to retire.

Personally, I'd like to see the Falcons address linebacker well before the seventh round. But whether that happens depends on the draft board.

Benny has landed with the Falcons in the second round of some mock drafts. With that in mind, it would be great value if they could land him late on Day 2.