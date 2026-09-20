Perfect Record On the Line with Panthers vs. Falcons Predictions by FalconsSI Staff

It's not always about the quarterback, but when you're in the position that the Atlanta Falcons find themselves again it is. The Falcons are starting Cooper Rush again on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers after a less than stellar debut last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. still unavailable, head coach Kevin Stefanski went with the veteran again over undrafted rookie free agent Jack Strand. Rush was statisically the worst quarterback across a smorgasboard of advanced analytics, but Stefanski is hoping a full week of preparing as the starter will help on Sunday against the Panthers.

"It's the National Football League, so you're going to have some plays; you're going to have some moments, you're going to have some times that you don't play your best or you're not at your best, and you bounce back," Stefanski said this week.

"I expect nothing less from our football team not just one person," Stefanski said with the emphasis on team. "We're not going to be perfect on any Sunday, but understand, that's why we work. That's why we put in the time. You do everything in your power to get ready to roll on Sunday."

Stefanski may be putting on a good front what amounts to be a an emergency starter, but not many people think the Falcons can win with Rush under center.

ESPN's trio of prognosticators Seth Walder, Eric Moody, and Pamela Maldonado are unanimous in picking the Panthers in Atlanta. Atlanta Falcons On SI contributors are as well.

The Atlanta Falcons On SI staff went 5-0 last week, with Jerry Jones picking the score exactly, Garrett Chapman was within a point, and I missed by a field goal. Here's how it shakes out this week:

Jerry Jones (1-0), Falcons Podcast

Like last week, the Falcons will try to make Bijan Robinson earn every dime of his $75 million extension. They almost have no choice. The offense was unwatchable when he didn’t have the ball last week, and they’re facing a Carolina defense that just gave up nearly 300 rushing yards against the Bears in Week 1.

The Falcons defense has a lot on their plate this week. They held the Steelers offense to 13 points last week and it still wasn’t enough. Now they’ll try to repeat that against Bryce Young, who has been excellent from the end of last season, and an offense that just put up 37 points.

But make no mistake about it, this comes down to Cooper Rush and whether this offense can have some semblance of a passing game. I think Bijan will go off, but as we saw last week, that can only get an offense so far if there’s no threat of the pass. I think the Falcons defense keeps things close for a while, but the Panthers pull away.

Panthers 27, Falcons 16.

Garrett Chapman (1-0)

The Falcons have struggled with the Panthers in recent years, but specifically Bryce Young — he seems to struggle with everyone except Atlanta!

With Cooper Rush starting again after his struggles in Pittsburgh, the vibes around this team feel pretty low this week. That said, I think the Falcons actually match up pretty well with Carolina. If the offensive line can improve from their poor showing last week against another stout defensive line, then the offense should be able to find some success. Defensively, the Falcons will need to have success rushing four, and keep Young in the pocket.

It will be a tough one, but it feels gettable, and the Falcons really need it.

Panthers 23, Falcons 20

Scott Kennedy (1-0)

Kevin Stefanski and the Atlanta Falcons went with the least inspiring choice at quarterback for Sunday when they chose Cooper Rush to start against the Panthers. Not that Stefanski had a lot of choices- two, to be exact, with the other being an undrafted free agent rookie.

Still, it's hard for Falcons fans to think anything but the worst after watching Rush play last week against the Steelers. The Panthers' defense isn't the Steelers' defense, and we'll find out this week if the Falcons' defense is really that good or if Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers were really that bad.

The truth lies somewhere in the middle, but the Falcons are likely going to be 0-Cooper Rush starts, with this week making it 0-2.

Panthers 24, Falcons 13

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