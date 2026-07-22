Falcons WR Drake London Earns Major Props From Peers in NFL Top 100 Rankings

Drake London’s NFL peers are holding the Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver in high regard.

London placed No. 66 in the player-voted NFL Top 100 Players list entering the 2026 season.

The fifth-year receiver rose 31 spots, debuting at No. 97 ahead of his 2025 campaign.

It comes after having 68 receptions for 919 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He played just 12 games, missing time with a hip injury and a sprained PCL.

On track to crack well over 1,000 yards in 2025, London earned himself a four-year contract through the 2030 season worth $141 million, $35.25 million annually. It includes a $100 million guarantee and has a maximum value of $150 million.

“London has delivered 65-plus catches and 850-plus receiving yards in all four of his NFL seasons. He managed his second-best career output last year in touchdowns and receiving yards despite missing five games, as a Week 11 knee injury likely thwarted a long-awaited first Pro Bowl bid,” NFL.com’s Digital Content Producer Bobby Kownack said.

“For now, London will have to settle for his continued ascent up the NFL Top 100 in his second straight appearance on the list. His recent four-year, $141 million extension probably doesn’t hurt either.”

Notable NFL stars London is ranked ahead of are Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (No. 69), Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (No. 72), and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey (No. 82). Receivers London is in front of are Denver Broncos’ Cortland Sutton (No. 68), Ravens’ Zay Flowers (No. 71), New England Patriots’ A.J. Brown (No. 80), and Carolina Panthers’ Tetairoa McMillan (No. 87).

Receivers ranked higher than London, as the list continues to be revealed, are Houston Texans’ Nico Collins (No. 58) and Chris Olave (No. 64).

Health and another productive season in Atlanta could propel London even more in the 2027 rankings next year. The question remains whether Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa will be his starting quarterback.

He’s had a different starting quarterback in every NFL season he’s played: Marcus Mariota (2022), Desmond Ridder (2023), Kirk Cousins (2024), and Penix (2025).

Atlanta opens training camp practice on July 29, and the preseason starts with a home game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 14. The regular season begins on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 13.

The Falcons return from an 8-9 season looking to end an eight-year playoff drought under newly hired head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us and 30,000 Falcons fans on Facebook and X for the latest news!