Atlanta Falcons Rookie Power Rankings Ahead of Training Camp

The Atlanta Falcons have a new general manager in Ian Cunningham, and even though he didn't have a pick in the first round of April's draft, there are still several players who could play significant roles for the team this year.

We take a look at the rookies we feel have the best chance of making an impact on the 2026 squad.

1. Zachariah Branch, WR/ST, 3rd Round, Georgia Bulldogs

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch has elite speed and quickness. Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Falcons needed an injection of explosiveness at wide receiver and a capable punt and kick returner after being one of the fielding one of the worst special teams units in the NFL last year.

They may have gotten both in the third round when they selected former Georgia Bulldogs star Zachariah Branch in the third round with pick No. 79. Ja'Kobi Lane and Ted Hurst were still on the board at the time as well. Lane went with the very next pick to Baltimore, and Georgia State's Hurst went at pick No. 84 to Tampa.

Any of the three players would have made sense for a Falcons team trying to add talent and depth to the receiver room, but Lane (6'4/200) and Hurst (6'3/195) are similar prospects to what the Falcons already had in Drake London.

Branch measured 5'9 and 177 pounds at the NFL Combine and posted a 4.35 forty. He has suddenness in the open field that offers the Falcons both a deep threat and after-the-catch ability in the short passing game that they lacked at wide receiver.

Add in his punt and kick-return prowess, and Branch has the opportunity to make an impact on the Falcons in two phases of the game.

2. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson Tigers, 2nd Round

The Atlanta Falcons were thrilled when CB Avieon Terrell was still available for them in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. | Scott Kennedy

The Falcons needed to get more talented and deeper in the cornerback room. Mike Hughes has been a serviceable starter for Atlanta, but he's better served as a third option. Former Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell, A.J. Terrell's brother, was projected to go in the first round.

A dodgy hamstring in the pre-draft process cost Terrell first-round status, but he fell into the lap of the Falcons at pick No. 50. He has a chance to be a Week 1 starter either opposite his brother or at nickel while Billy Bowman Jr. recovers from an Achilles tendon tear.

"An athletic, fluid mover with clean transitions and enough speed to stay in phase on most vertical routes. He’s most effective in press-man coverage, where he mirrors releases with timing and discipline, staying crowded to the route," Lance Zierlein wrote of Terrell pre-draft on NFL.com.

3. Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU Tigers, 6th Round

Harold Perkins Jr. interception vs. Texas A&M Aggies. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A 5-star recruit who got off to a fast start with LSU wasn't supposed to be available in the sixth round four years later. However, Perkins was sidetracked by an injury during his junior season and played in just four games. He returned as a senior, but he was unable to match his 7.5-sack freshman campaign.

He clocked a sub-4.4 forty at his pro day after measuring 6'1 and 223 pounds at the NFL Combine. He's got experience at inside linebacker, edge rusher, and on special teams. The Falcons have him inside to start his NFL career, but he has the speed and versatility to make an impact in the pass rush as well as be a demon on kickoff coverage units.

The Falcons finished dead last in yards per return against in 2025, and if Perkins can help improve that unit, he'll already have outplayed his sixth-round status.

4. Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma Sooners, 4th Round

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kendal Daniels celebrates a play vs. the Missouri Tigers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo has made a nice career in the NFL after converting from his safety position in college. Atlanta is hoping to strike gold with former Oklahoma Sooners safety/linebacker Kendal Daniels as well.

Daniels began his career with the Oklahoma State Cowboys as a safety at 6-4 and 195 pounds, and then he just kept growing. He transferred to Oklahoma last year, where the Sooners moved him to linebacker, and he measured in at the combine at a whopping 6-5 and 242 pounds.

Daniels missed a good portion of OTAs and minicamp with a foot injury, placing him behind in the race for snaps at linebacker.

However, when he's healthy, he offers a size/speed combo that is unique to the Falcons' linebacker room.

5. James Brockermeyer, C, Miami Hurricanes, UDFA

Brockermeyer was one of the best performers at the Senior Bowl, and the Falcons got a steal with him as an undrafted free agent. With Ryan Neuzil missing some time during OTAs and minicamp, Brockermeyer took every snap on some days during practice and looked good doing it.

His competition for the backup center spot is journeyman Corey Levin, who has started seven games since 2018 and doesn't have any guaranteed money in his one-year contract.

Brockermeyer has a real chance to make the 53-man squad out of the preseason and be Neuzil's backup

6. Anterio Thompson, DL, Washington Huskies, 6th Round

Washington Huskies defensive lineman Anterio Thompson celebrates a Washington State Cougars turnover. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Falcons drafted Anterior Thompson in the sixth round, he immediately became their heaviest defensive lineman at 310 pounds. Defensive line coach Nate Ollie reported Da'Shawn Hand was playing in the 320 range, but on paper, he's still listed at 302.

The Falcons struggled against the run last season. They replaced outgoing David Onyemata with Hand and Chris Williams in free agency. They traded Ruke Orhorhoro for Maason Smith, and they drafted Thompson.

Like Daniels, Thompson missed OTAs and minicamp with a leg injury. He's a better athlete than his draft position might suggest, so getting experience and technique will be crucial for his future.

7. Jack Strand, QB, Minnesota-Moorehead State, UDFA

Undrafted free agent quarterback Jack Strand has turned heads during the Atlanta Falcons offseason programs. | Scott Kennedy, Falcons Podcast

While he's not going to factor into the quarterback battle between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr., Strand has shown enough arm talent to go along with his 6-3 and 243-pound frame to warrant an extended look as the third quarterback.

The Falcons may hope they can sneak him on the practice squad, but an extended look in the preseason could mean they have to keep him on the 53-man roster if they want to keep him.

8. Ethan Oniwana, OL, Ohio State Buckeyes, 7th Round

The ultimate developmental prospect. Oniwana showed excellent potential at Rice before transferring to Ohio State. He battled injuries and was unable to log regular snaps at either guard or tackle in 2025 for the Buckeyes.

An excellent athlete at 6-6 and 335 pounds, Oniwana was a pick for the future and should see extended looks in the preseason, but not after.

What's Next

Falcons rookies report for training camp next week on July 24th. Players like wide receivers Cash Jones and Vinny Anthony, along with the other rookies, will have four days to make an impression before the veterans arrive on the 28th.

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