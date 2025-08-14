Falcons Sign Former Steelers CB
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback C.J. Henderson is headed to the NFC South, signing with the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Henderson, a 26-year-old former first-round pick, was with the Steelers in 2024, but did not play in a game. He signed as a member of the practice squad at the beginning of the season but was eventually added to the 53-man squad as the team looked to keep and develop him.
An injury derailed his time with Pittsburgh, placing him on Injured Reserve and never being able to return. After the season, he left the team and headed to free agency. Now, he's headed to Atlanta to join the Falcons and compete for a roster spot.
Henderson was the ninth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent just the first season with the Jaguars before being traded to the Carolina Panthers. He was with Carolina from 2021 through 2023 before not being re-signed. Throughout that time, he played in 49 games with 32 starts, recording 172 tackles, three interceptions and 16 pass deflections.
A standout for the University of Florida, Henderson came into the NFL as one of the best up-and-coming cornerbacks in college football. However, that never transpired, as he fell off as a starter and has yet to return to the field in the NFL. His only time on an active roster since 2023 was with the Steelers.
Since leaving, the Steelers have turned to a more veteran group of cornerbacks. This season, Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay are going to work on the outside with Jalen Ramsey on the inside. Their young backups right now are Cory Trice Jr., James Pierre, Brandin Echols and Beanie Bishop. All four are actively fighting for a roster spot.
Henderson will look to beat out names like Cobee Bryant, Dontae Manning, Keith Taylor and Natrone Brooks for a roster spot. Joining the roster just before the second preseason game, he'll fight an uphill battle, but at only 26, he may still be viewed as a young player with upside that Atlanta is looking to keep around.
