Why the Atlanta Falcons Will Have a Top 10 Offense in 2024
The Atlanta Falcons’ offense was inefficient and difficult to watch last season. With a ranking of 26th in the league in terms of points scored, it's clear that the team needs to step up its game in 2024.
Fortunately, the Falcons have taken the necessary steps to address their offensive issues, starting with the departure of former head coach Arthur Smith. This change signals a new era for the Falcons' offense, one that is expected to bring about significant improvements and a more competitive team in the upcoming season, instilling a sense of reassurance and confidence in the hearts of Falcons fans.
Smith dictated the offense over the past three seasons, and his reluctance to utilize Bijan Robinson in the running game and play designs that limited the highly talented tight end Kyle Pitts to a run blocker – set the Falcons up for failure.
Not to mention, the quarterback performance was lackluster. In 2023, the most passing touchdowns thrown in any game by a Falcons starting quarterback was two. In the pass-heavy NFL, that is not up to par.
However, the offense is brimming with talent at the skill positions, and in 2024 – they will undoubtedly be unleashed, sparking excitement and intrigue about the team's offensive potential.
The addition of Kirk Cousins and Zac Robinson is a game-changer for Atlanta’s offense
With the introduction of Kirk Cousins, a significant shift is on the horizon for the Falcons' offense. But the influence of the new play-caller, former Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, could be an even bigger game-changer.
Given his experience under Rams head coach Sean McVay, Robinson's offense in Atlanta should feature a balanced approach to pass/run plays. Robinson’s strategic utilization of playmakers all hint at a bright future for the Falcons' offense in 2024 as well.
Like the Rams' talented skill position group, the Falcons boast a wealth of talent at RB, TE, and WR, enough to keep opposing defenses on their toes. This new coaching staff brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of experience, fueling hope and optimism in the hearts of Falcons fans.
Bijan Robinson will have plenty of opportunities to do what he does best in 2024
Zac Robinson’s offense will likely have a bevy of different rushing concepts to get runners in the open field and to the second level of opposing defenses. L.A. Rams RB Kyren Williams went from a 150-yard rusher in his rookie season to an 1,100-yard rusher with 12 total touchdowns on the season – enough for him to earn his first career Pro Bowl nod.
Robinson should be able to borrow the concepts that made Williams successful last season and bring them to Atlanta.
Look at the play design above: pre-snap motion sends star rookie receiver Puka Naccua into the backfield, and then he is utilized as a lead blocker for the Kyren Williams touchdown. That type of play design is the exact caliber of ingenuity the Falcons offense lacks.
Not to take anything away from Williams, but Bijan Robinson is a workhorse-type back with all the talent to succeed as both a rusher and receiver. With new Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris’ significant desire to get his star rusher the football, Robinson is destined for big things this upcoming season – just like one of his other ‘forgotten’ teammates.
Less blocking and more receiving are in store for Kyle Pitts in 2024
The former Florida Gators standout was a top-five selection for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft. After an outstanding 1,000-plus yard receiving rookie season with Matt Ryan at the helm of the franchise in 2021, Pitts’ production was lost within Arthur Smith’s offense the past two seasons. Pitts was often relegated to in-line formations and blocking.
With talent and speed at the wide receiver position, the 6-6 weapon in the middle should be able to carve out a nice niche for himself. With a veteran as capable as Cousins, the Falcons tight end will undoubtedly be ingrained as to what number in the progression he will be on passing downs. He can be an effective security blanket and one of the league’s most explosive tight ends with his gifted athleticism.
While Pitts will thrive, the other players on the Falcons offense will also have plenty of roles.
The role players for the Falcons offense will find their place
Robinson’s presence should mean plenty of opportunities for the role players on offense too. Receivers like Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell were non-starters for L.A. in 2023, and the duo accounted for seven touchdowns during the season.
For the Falcons, veterans such as Darnell Mooney and standout OTAs receiver Casey Washington will have opportunities to thrive in their new roles.
Overall, the team will have a vastly different offense this season. More importantly, the Falcons offense has the talent to thrive and succeed potentially more so than many expect due to the highly talented trio of Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts.
For the rest of the NFL, the ‘greatest show on turf’ this season could be at Mercedes-Bendz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.