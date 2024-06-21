Why the Atlanta Falcons Will Have a Top 10 Offense in 2024

This is absurd.



Over the last two seasons, Kyle Pitts has run just 130 of 647 routes with a LB in coverage, per @FTNData



That’s just over 20% of his total routes during that span. His 329 routes against CBs are the 3rd-most among tight ends.



