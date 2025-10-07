4 Storylines Ahead of NY Giants Week 6 Clash With Eagles
The New York Giants' grueling 2025 schedule continues to show no mercy this week, as Big Blue, fresh off a deflating 26-14 loss against the previously winless New Orleans Saints, returns home to host the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.
The Eagles themselves are coming off their first loss of the season, a 21-17 loss to Denver, so they’ll be looking to “get right” against a Giants team that so far this season has struggled to find any consistency across the board.
Further adding to the intrigue this week is that the Giants will see the Eagles again in two weeks, after they make a trip out to Denver to face the Broncos.
Given the history of the series between the two NFC East foes, this year’s series has the potential to become very ugly very quickly, as the Giants’ 2025 season continues to sink faster than a lead balloon.
Can New York, which is 3-8 on Thursday Night Football (1-2 at home and 2-6 on the road and 2-8 in their last 10), pull off their own Miracle in the New Meadowlands with a much-needed upset?
We’ll find out soon enough; in the meantime, here’s a look at the top storylines ahead of the game.
Bouncing Back
Many believed that the game against a winless Saints team would be one that the Giants should have won, especially given the euphoria of having defeated the undefeated Chargers the week prior.
But as the old saying goes, “woulda, coulda, shoulda, didn’t.”
While the Giants obviously don’t have time to let the loss to the Saints fester, the outcome does raise questions about whether the Giants can truly put the disappointment of that momentum-breaking loss behind them and bring their A-game against an Eagles team that has won seven out of the last eight meetings (home and away) against their NFC East foe.
Receiver Rebound
The Giants’ first game without Malik Nabers was an ugly one, particularly for the receivers. It didn’t help that the team declined to add to the depleted group by bringing up someone from their practice squad.
Look for the Giants to avoid that mistake again this week, especially with Darius Slayton (hamstring) ailing. But a bigger question is whether Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and Beaux Collins can make a little bit more of a contribution than they did as a collective moving forward.
Changes Coming Soon?
This is more of a storyline for after the game, and it only applies if the Giants are soundly defeated by the Eagles (as pundits are suggesting will be the case).
If that does happen, will the Giants' ownership make any kind of change, given that there will be a 10-day break before the team’s next contest, a road game against Denver?
The answer depends on how lopsided the score ends up being in a loss, if that’s indeed what happens. The one person who could be in the hottest seat yet remains defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, whose defensive unit struggled mightily against the Saints.
Despite an influx of talent that should theoretically scream “top 15,” the Giants' defense currently ranks 26th overall, 26th against the run, 24th against the pass, and 22nd in sacks per pass attempt.
Bowen is the low-hanging fruit in this instance as another brutal loss would almost certainly warrant some sort of change.
For those wondering why head coach Brian Daboll would get a pass, logic would seem to dictate that because the Jaxson Dart era is just getting underway, the head coach stands a better chance at surviving the season.
The Saquon Show
Old friend Saquon Barkley rolls into town, dealing with a knee injury, but it would be a huge surprise if he doesn’t suit up to face his old teammates, especially with his new documentary set to premiere on Thursday night.
Last year, in one game (he didn’t play in the regular-season finale as head coach Nick Sirianni rested all the starters ahead of the playoffs), Barkley, in his first action against his old team, ran for 176 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Knee pain or no knee pain, look for him to continue seeking to stick it to the Giants after their bitter breakup.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.
More New York Giants Coverage