NFL Analyst Makes Bold Quarterback Prediction for New York Giants
The New York Giants quarterback issue has been front and center since the team cut the cord with former starter Daniel Jones. Not surprisingly, in a new predictive piece of bold moves for all 32 NFL teams, SI.com’s Conor Orr made the quarterback position the centerpiece of his prediction.
The only thing is that Orr’s prediction wasn’t quite what anyone was expecting. Rather than predict an out-of-the-box starter for the Giants, Orr suggested a trade of a mid-round draft asset (fourth round) for the services of a 28-year-old career backup in Jake Browning of the Bengals.
“While I feel the Giants suffer a bit in the way the Falcons did—so much perceived talent but are overlooking real holes at foundational spots—this is the season where it all must come together, or fall apart,” Orr wrote.
“What would I do? Use my extra fourth-round draft pick to see if I can pry Jake Browning out of Cincinnati, giving Ward time to sit in Year 1. Eventually, for (head coach Brian) Daboll to succeed, he will need the dynamism of a running quarterback.”
Orr’s assessment comes with a projection that the Giants will take Cam Ward as their future franchise signal caller with the third overall pick. While Ward gains the mental reps to acclimate to the NFL, Browning would serve as their bridge quarterback.
While Orr has the right idea in that the Giants are likely to double-dip in the quarterback pool by adding a veteran to start the year while a drafted rookie acclimates to life in the NFL, the problem lies with Orr’s choice for the backup.
Browning's lack of long-term NFL playing experience could be a concern for the Giants as the only game action he has under his belt was that he started the Bengals' final seven games during 2023 in relief of an injured Joe Burrow and threw for 1,936 yards, 12 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions.
Unfortunately, Browning hasn't thrown a single NFL pass before or since, making it even more of a longshot that Browning is an option for the Giants’ bridge quarterback.
While the former Washington Huskies standout does have experience playing behind a makeshift offensive line, he benefited from an elite receiving core led by Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
New York has rising star Malik Nabers for a quarterback to throw to, but the rest of the supporting cast around Nabers needs to be retooled to support a journeyman quarterback confidently.
Orr also noted that Daboll’s system will depend on the mobility of his signal caller, which Browning isn’t known for. Through seven starts, Browning has rushed for three scores and 127 yards, but he's only done so on 27 rushes.
Browning didn’t play in 2024, so giving up a fourth-rounder for an NFL backup after just seven career starts seems like a dangerous leap of faith. With the respective tenured free-agent quarterback options potentially available for New York, this bold take will likely never come to fruition.
Options like Russell Wilson, Jacoby Brissett, or even Jameis Winston provide on-field tape that Daboll can work with to keep the team somewhat competitive until the team's rookie signal-caller is ready. If the rumors of the Giants preparing to trade for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford are true, that's an even better option.
The Giants should wait for the NFL free agency and quarterback trade market to establish itself before picking a veteran for their team.
