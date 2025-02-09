Report: Russell Wilson Could Be Interested in Revisiting Playing for Giants
For those anticipating a Russell Wilson-Pete Carroll reunion with the Los Vegas Raiders, that doesn’t appear to be a slam dunk, as Wilson is reportedly open to joining the quarterback-needy New York Giants as their bridge option in 2025.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted that while Wilson enjoyed his season in Pittsburgh, he is willing to revisit the possibility of playing for the Giants if there is mutual interest.
“Wilson loved his season in Pittsburgh and is open to returning but is taking a see-what-happens approach. Ex-Pete Carroll assistants believe Wilson could coexist with Carroll for the Raiders, too, having mended fences from their Seattle days,” Fowler said.
“But others around the league are skeptical of the pairing. Wilson has also been connected to the Giants by a few people this week. He visited with the Giants last free agency, and New York is on his radar as a potential option in 2025.”
The Giants and Wilson had a brief meeting last year as part of the Giants doing due diligence while then-starter Daniel Jones was still recovering from a torn ACL.
New York general manager Joe Schoen wanted to ensure the team wouldn’t be left hanging if Jones had a setback or wasn’t ready for the season.
The sticking point in completing a deal with Wilson was believed to have been the Giatns’ insistence that once Jones was deemed healthy, the job would be his, and there would be no competition.
Wilson, believing himself still capable of starting, reportedly wasn’t on board with that arrangement and instead went to the Steelers on a one-year deal where he knew he’d have a chance to compete with Justin Fields, whom the Steelers acquired via trade.
This year, Wilson, or any other veteran quarterback, should have a clear path to becoming the starting quarterback for the Giants, regardless of what they do in the draft.
The belief is that, like last year, had the Giants drafted a quarterback, they would roll with a veteran who has a history of performing in clutch situations and has delivered game-winning performances to start and possibly for a full year while a rookie acclimates to life in the NFL.
However, that’s not set in stone, as it could come down to whether the Giants land one of the top quarterbacks, Colroado’s Shedeur Sanders or Miami’s Cam Ward, and whether whoever it is they do land proves that he is ready for the full-time bright lights that come with being the team’s starter.