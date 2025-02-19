Best New York Giants Free Agent Options at EDGE
The New York Giants have an edge room with elite potential at the top in Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. However, last season, that room was inconsistent due to volatile play, and both players dealt with nagging injuries. Thibodeaux also missed time due to a broken wrist.
But there was hope for the two. Per NFL Pro, once Thibodeaux returned from injured reserve and before the team’s Week 18 regular-season finale, he generated 20 pressures on 158 pass rushes (12.7%) while generating 21 pressures on 142 pass rushes (14.8%) in that same stretch.
That made them one of four sets of teammates who recorded at least 20 pressures apiece in that span and the only such duo who have each forced a turnover on their pressures.
Further, the two combined for 41 of the Giants' 79 pressures (51.9%) since Week 12, the second-highest team share by any duo behind the tandem of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker of Jacksonville (52.3%).
This position group needs to do more, particularly Thibodeaux, whose pass-rush productivity rate was lower than that of pending unrestricted free agent Azeez Ojulari. Per Pro Football Focus, Ojulari, in 195 pass rush snaps, had a 7.7 PRP, while Thibodeaux, in 338 pass rush snaps, had a 6.6 PRP.
A decision on Thibodeaux’s option year is due after this year’s draft, and the Giants will all likely exercise that option.
That said, doing so doesn’t mean they are set for the long term at that position. If Thibodeaux doesn’t have a breakout season–his second season was solid but streaky–it would be hard to justify signing him to a mega deal, especially with Burns already signed to a blockbuster deal that will continue eating a chunk of the team’s salary cap in future years.
As for Ojulari, he's been productive when he’s been healthy. And at just 25 years old, it’s probably a given that some team with the key to limiting injuries will take a gamble on him. It would be a surprise if the Giants were that team.
Best Options
Joseph Ossai, Bengals
This year’s edge rusher free agency class is quite well stocked with names, though at least five of them–Preston Smith, DeMarcus Lawrence, Matt Judon, Haason Reddick, and Khalil Mack–are all over 30.
But there are some younger options that, should the Giants want to kick the tires on, might not be over-expensive options.
One name I would look into is Joseph Ossai, for whom Spotrac projects his market value. Ossai finished 2024 with 31 pressures and 16 stops (tackle for a gain of three or less). Both of those figures were better than what Ojulari produced, and he had 700 fewer snaps than Ojulari.
With almost 700 fewer overall defensive snaps than Ojulari, it’s reasonable to expect that Ossai, who has missed just four games over three seasons, has more untapped potential and a better health history than Ojulari.
Dennis Gardeck, Cardinals
The Giants could consider Dennis Gardeck from the Arizona Cardinals as a more experienced option who could come in and contribute early.
Gardeck spent much of his career as a backup before having a breakout 2023 season with 42 pressures and had 12 pressures in 2024 before tearing his ACL in Week 7.
He’s not a household name, but Gardeck is a reliable run defender with pass-rush production. Based on a two-year contract, his market value is $10.4 million per year.
Draft Factors
Abdul Carter, Penn State
The Giants will likely have some of the top edge rushers available to choose from, with Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter possibly being available with the third overall pick.
If Carter is available, he has to be the pick unless Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter is on the board (cornerback is a far more pressing need for the Giants than edge rusher).
Whether it’s a trade-down scenario or just stick-and-pick, the Giants could look at names like Nic Scourton (Texas A&M), Landon Jackson (Arkansas), or Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss)in what looks like a very promising rookie edge rushing class.
Final Thoughts
All good teams need at least a third reliable pass-rusher on the edge. The Giants have the best interior defensive lineman on the planet to help edge rushers get as many one-on-one opportunities as possible.
With Burns firmly entrenched on the roster and Thibodeaux in blue for another year or two, it’s time to prioritize finding an immediate contributor and a potential Thibodeaux replacement if he isn’t the long-term answer.
As with my suggestion for offensive tackle, I hope the Giants add a veteran to the room in the short term and use the draft to address the long term just in case Thibodeaux doesn’t pan out for the long term.