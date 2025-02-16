Best New York Giants Free Agent Options at Offensive Tackle
The New York Giants have interesting decisions on their offensive line, specifically at offensive tackle.
When we last left the Giants, their projected starters were supposed to have been Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal. However, that plan went down the tubes as Neal was not fully recovered from offseason ankle surgery and, in fact, had a setback last spring that caused him to miss a large chunk of training camp.
As a result, Jermaine Eluemunor, who signed a two-year deal worth $14 million, had to move from guard to right tackle, where he played reasonably well.
The problems developed when Thomas suffered a season-ending foot injury in the latest concerning line of foot issues. Once he went on injured reserve, the Giants suddenly realized they didn’t have a viable swing tackle option to back up the position.
They tried Joshua Ezeudu on the spot to no avail. Then they tried Chris Hubbard at the spot before finally biting the bullet and moving Eluemunor to left tackle to settle things down.
That paved the way for NEal, who was fully healthy by that point, to step in at right tackle, where he renewed the belief of many that his NFL future remains at guard.
And now? Eluemunor is in the final year of his contract, but despite his enthusiasm for playing with the club, neither side has indicated if an extension is coming. Even so, the coaches could have him compete at guard if they find themselves a tackle.
As already mentioned, Neal is likely destined to compete at guard, where his weaknesses are less likely to be exposed. In addition, the team is unlikely to pick up his option year, meaning that 2025 will be his last as a Giant, barring a major turnaround if he does indeed win a spot at guard.
Add it all up: offensive tackle is a major need for this Giants team.
Best Options
Morgan Moses, Jets
If the Giants are looking to move Eluemunor back inside this season, Morgan Moses, currently with the Jets, could be a free-agent option at right tackle.
The 33-year-old is on the last legs of his career, but if he agrees to what Spotrac projects as a , the Giants should be able to fit that in under their salary cap.
Jedrick Wills, Browns
A younger option, though one that will likely cost a bit more, is Jedrick Wills of the Browns. Spotrac projects he’ll earn a , but we think his earning potential will be more than that.
If we were the decision-makers, we would lean more toward the younger player, as Wills can play both tackle spots. If Eluemunor is going to compete at guard and tackle this summer, let Wills, if they sign him, compete at tackle and see how the chips fall.
Draft Factors
Armand Membou, Missouri
The Giants may look at the offensive line in the NFL Draft with a player like Armand Membou out of Missouri, who might be there when the Giants come on the clock in the second round.
Membou will have just turned 21 when the Draft rolls around. He’s coming off a dominant year at right tackle in the SEC, where, per Pro Football Focus, he posted a rating after allowing just nine pressures in 411 pass-blocking snaps.
Final Thoughts
The Giants' lack of young depth waiting in the wings has been a big shortcoming, and we would like to see Joe Schoen adjust his thinking in this regard, especially after not drafting any trench players last year.
The offensive tackle class is deep enough to where the Giants might be better off taking a tackle to develop further and have ready should they move on from Eluemunor after this season.
At the same time, we wouldn’t blame Schoen if he double-dips at the position, adding another veteran just so there is a short-term solution if the injury bug rears its ugly head again.
