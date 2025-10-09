Bizarre Trade Proposed Involving NY Giants OL Evan Neal
Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants are gearing up for a punishing four-game stretch against the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Philly again, and the San Francisco 49ers. And yet, pulling out a win may actually be easier than trading Evan Neal.
With all due respect to the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, any perceived value he had around the league has surely plummeted following five straight inactive appearances to begin the season.
Alex Kay of Bleacher Report seems to think otherwise.
At the end of September, he listed the 25-year-old offensive lineman as part of a trade proposal that could push a "fringe contender" like the Minnesota Vikings "over the top."
In Kay's scenario, the Giants would receive a 2026 seventh-round selection for Neal.
Considering that the national champion and 2021 consensus All-American has yet to play a game during the 2025-26 NFL campaign, even a seventh-rounder seems a little hard to believe. However, the Vikings are extremely thin in the trenches and could use some reinforcements.
Furthermore, Neal could actually help in an area of need. Tackle Brian O'Neill and center Ryan Kelly own the highest run-blocking grades among Minnesota linemen this season, per Pro Football Focus, but they are both nursing injuries.
The Vikings require someone who could help open up some rushing lanes for Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones.
If last year is any indication, Neal might be able to effectively fill that role. The former Alabama powerhouse posted an 80.8 run-blocking grade in 2024-25, according to PFF, giving running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. space to work with in his rookie season. The coaching staff has clearly lost faith in him now, but perhaps he can aid the Vikings' backfield.
Can Evan Neal find success away from the NY Giants?
Since the Giants declined the fifth-year option in Neal's rookie contract, he will become a free agent this winter. Big Blue general manager Joe Schoen's biggest NFL Draft misstep may very well walk out the door for nothing.
Though youth and a 6-foot-7, 340-pound frame could entice an injury-ravaged squad like Minnesota to gamble on Evan Neal, the well-coached Vikings are on a shortlist of franchises that could conceivably get the best out of the Florida native.
With a little faith and a late Day 3 pick, maybe Minnesota could help Neal overcome his poor footwork and instincts and utilize his strength and athleticism.
If that happens, though, the pitchforks will come out. Giants fans do not have the mental strength to watch another player flourish elsewhere after underwhelming in the Meadowlands.
Daniel Jones' stunning success with the Indianapolis Colts painfully illustrates the major cracks that presently exist within Big Blue's foundation, and they have been there for a long while.
Evan Neal must take accountability for his shortcomings, but there is a possibility that getting out of town could be the best thing for his career.
If the Vikings are willing to send a seventh-round pick to find out, then Schoen has no choice other than to initiate an official split.
Based on how the situation is unfolding, a breakup seems inevitable. The only questions are when and how it will happen.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.