Breaking Down the New York Giants’ Starting Offensive Line’s Preseason Week 2 Showing
Don’t look now, but the New York Giants starting offensive line, which has recently ranked at or near the bottom of Pro Football Focus’s pass-blocking efficiency rating, is on the rise.
The starting five linemen–left tackle Andrew Thomas, left guard Aaron Stinnie (in for Jon Runyan, Jr., currently sidelined with a shoulder issue), center John Michael Schmitz, right guard Greg Van Roten, and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor–put together one of the most solid showings by a Giants offensive line in quite some time
The Giants as a whole currently rank 16th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency with an 87.1 percentage. And if PFF grades mean anything to you, the pass blocking has been solid over two preseason games, 68.8 against the Lions (a game in which the starters didn’t play), and 74.4 against the Texans.
And through two preseason games, the starting offensive linemen have allowed just two pressures, both by Schlottman, who has played more snaps. (Against the Texans, the starting unit allowed zero pressures.)
Inside Football broke down the performances of each Giants offensive lineman (and every other player who received snaps for that matter). Here are the takeaways from that review. (Austin Schlottman is included in this group since he split time at center with Schmitz, who is still ramping up from a shoulder issue.)
Andrew Thomas: He looked sharp with most every movement he made on the field. Though there might have been one outside pass rush where he lost contact with his man, he pushed the player beyond the pocket. Thomas’ run-blocking was solid to good.
Jermaine Eluemunor: The only glitch that we spotted in Eluemunor was a block in space on a tight-end screen pass where Eluemunor’s man made the tackle. Otherwise, he showed a very quick setup, bent his knees to defend power, and easily moved to stay in front of his man. His run-blocking was also efficient.
Aaron Stinnie: Stinnie plays the game with effortless power and is impossible to bull rush with his thick lower body. Although athletic defensive tackles tend to give him some problems, he returns the favor with a physicality that punishes. He also doesn’t over-extend, and he knows how to position himself in practically every situation.
Greg Van Roten: Van Roten has the size and playing style of a power guard who knows how to get in front of his man, stay in front of his man, and stay on his feet to utilize the impressive upper body strength he brings to the field. He sustained contact, didn’t allow penetration, and pass-blocked efficiently. He really looked the part, displaying a level that the Giants never got out of their previous veteran free-agent signing (Mark Glowinski).
John Michael Schmitz: In 15 snaps, Schmitz played a sharp couple of series, and seemed to benefit from having two very-experienced guards on either side of him. He ran a smooth operation, hit people, moved well, and looked healthy. It was a small sample, but this second-year man who has been riddled with injuries looked the part.
Austin Schlottmann: Getting most of the center snaps throughout the rest of the first half and well into the second half, Schlottmann ran the offense very well, he executed almost every assignment, and he held up well to the physical demands that at times seemed a bit physically overwhelming. Schlottmann is not a power player nor is he a great athlete, which makes him susceptible to both power and athleticism. The strength of his game is above the neck and how well he coordinates with his teammates.