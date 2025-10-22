Brian Burns Further Clarifies Viral Outburst After Giants' Loss to Broncos
New York Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns provided more insight behind his viral outburst caught on camera following the Giants’ 33-32 loss to the Denver Broncos.
In the video, Burns, who was walking down the tunnel to the Giants’ locker room, could be seen fuming and heard shouting profanities over the Giants having dropped eight men into coverage in a 29-yard pass completion from Broncos quarterback Bo Nix to receiver Marvin Mims.
But on Wednesday, Burns insisted that he wasn’t upset with the call or with defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, but rather the outcome.
“What I was referring to is the fact that we called a call specifically to take away that play,” Burns told reporters gathered at his locker on Wednesday.
“And the fact that (Denver Broncos quarterback Bo) Nix wasn't even trying to throw it to (Broncos wide receiver Marvin) Mims, and it just so happened to be completed. It was kind of like disbelief, like, ‘Bro, there's no way that we dropped eight and we still couldn't stop that ball from getting completed.’
“That's more so what my frustration lay. It had nothing to do with the call. And that's what I tried to clear up. But people are going to feel what they want to feel. So, it is what it is.”
The pass completion helped the Broncos set up for their game-winning walk-off field goal.
Burns insisted that he didn’t have a problem with the call or with Bowen.
“That call was perfect for that situation, just because there were 30 seconds left, no timeouts, you know, catch-tackle, game over. But that ball was never supposed to be completed. Like, it was just, it just happened.”
Burns added that he feels for Bowen and all the heat he’s taken as a result of what happened Sunday.
“It's tough, man. It's a tough situation to be in. There's not really anything I can think about. It's just what it is,” he said.
“At the end of the day, we got something that we got to have our attention on, and that's the Eagles. So, hopefully Shane isn’t too caught up in all that stuff that people are saying.”
