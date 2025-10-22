Giants Country

Brian Burns Further Clarifies Viral Outburst After Giants' Loss to Broncos

Burns insisted that he wasn't upset with defensive coordinator Shane Bowen's decision to drop eight into coverage on a key pass completion by Broncos QB Bo Nix.

Patricia Traina

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) celebrates after a sack against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium.
Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) celebrates after a sack against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns provided more insight behind his viral outburst caught on camera following the Giants’ 33-32 loss to the Denver Broncos.

In the video, Burns, who was walking down the tunnel to the Giants’ locker room, could be seen fuming and heard shouting profanities over the Giants having dropped eight men into coverage in a 29-yard pass completion from Broncos quarterback Bo Nix to receiver Marvin Mims. 

But on Wednesday, Burns insisted that he wasn’t upset with the call or with defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, but rather the outcome. 

“What I was referring to is the fact that we called a call specifically to take away that play,” Burns told reporters gathered at his locker on Wednesday. 

“And the fact that (Denver Broncos quarterback Bo) Nix wasn't even trying to throw it to (Broncos wide receiver Marvin) Mims, and it just so happened to be completed. It was kind of like disbelief, like, ‘Bro, there's no way that we dropped eight and we still couldn't stop that ball from getting completed.’ 

“That's more so what my frustration lay. It had nothing to do with the call. And that's what I tried to clear up. But people are going to feel what they want to feel. So, it is what it is.”

The pass completion helped the Broncos set up for their game-winning walk-off field goal.

Burns insisted that he didn’t have a problem with the call or with Bowen. 

“That call was perfect for that situation, just because there were 30 seconds left, no timeouts, you know, catch-tackle, game over. But that ball was never supposed to be completed. Like, it was just, it just happened.”  

Burns added that he feels for Bowen and all the heat he’s taken as a result of what happened Sunday.

“It's tough, man. It's a tough situation to be in. There's not really anything I can think about. It's just what it is,” he said. 

“At the end of the day, we got something that we got to have our attention on, and that's the Eagles. So, hopefully Shane isn’t too caught up in all that stuff that people are saying.”

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published |Modified
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Big Blue+