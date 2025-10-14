Brian Burns Reflects on Why NY Giants' Win Over Eagles Was So Special
Even when the New York Giants were not firing on all cylinders, Brian Burns was scorching hot. The two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker is on track to post his best campaign yet. What makes it so much sweeter is that the team is now showing life.
It is important not to overreact to a positive outcome, especially since the Giants embarrassed themselves against the New Orleans Saints one week after beating the Los Angeles Chargers. Still, last Thursday's 34-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles felt like a potential cultural shift.
Burns always believed that New York had this type of complete effort in its arsenal. The squad just needed a little time to experience a breakthrough.
"I knew we were always capable, we were always this close," the 27-year-old linebacker told Tom Pelissero on The Rich Eisen Show a day after recording two sacks on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
"This was the first time that every phase was pure dominance in my opinion. From special teams to offense to defense, we all had our splash plays and our moments. And it was a sight to see."
Indeed, it was. New York forced two turnovers, converted 11-of-16 third-down attempts, and rushed for 172 yards.
Well-rounded showings like the beatdown the Giants dished out on Philly are what often precede playoff pursuits. At 2-4 and still in last place in the NFC East, they are far away from entering that conversation, but this win means something.
Burns touches on Jaxson Dart, Giants' growth
Although rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is doing his part to breathe new life into the offense, fans must try not to set high expectations in year one. His palpable energy is spreading throughout the locker room, including to Brian Burns.
"Dart brings a lot of excitement to the game," the veteran edge rusher said. "He's electric. The amount of focus he has -- it's uncommon for a rookie to have that. I think that he can do a lot of special things in New York."
While Dart continues to develop, Burns, Dexter Lawrence II, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and the rest of the Giants' defensive line will be tasked with setting the tone. Following a lively first half, Big Blue shut down the Eagles and limited old friend Saquon Barkley to only 67 scrimmage yards. Perhaps that stellar finish will carry over into Week 7.
Facing a Denver Broncos defense that is allowing only 15.8 points per game, Burns and company should be extremely motivated to shine in Mile High. It is all about building on this impressive divisional triumph; otherwise, what could be a turning point just becomes an outlier in an inconsistent season.
"Every Sunday is its own Sunday," Burns told Pelissero. "We just gotta keep doing it over and over again. We can't get excited about doing it once. We gotta get excited that we could continue to do it and keep building this momentum and go on a run."
Burns, who now has seven sacks, 19 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, 23 total pressures, one forced fumble, and three pass breakups in six games, is completely right about how this squad must execute moving forward. But fans will savor this decisive victory against the Super Bowl champions.
They know this could very well be the highlight of the season. For New York, though, it will ideally be the catalyst for a genuine rebirth.
