Brian Daboll Reveals Biggest Change Made to Giants’ Spring Practices
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll isn’t so stuck in his ways that he’s not willing to listen to suggestions from his players about how things are done around the team’s East Rutherford headquarters.
Such was the case with Daboll taking a suggestion from veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, who proposed to the fourth-year head coach that he incorporate more seven-on-seven drills covering various situations into the spring OTAs because, in Wilson’s opinion, they would not only help the offense but the defense as well.
“That's something that Russell feels really good about,” Daboll said Thursday before the team’s ninth OTA. “And, you know, you can do it one of two ways. You can do a half line to see coverages. You can do a full field, seven on seven. You know, we've added some competitive periods where they have to play the situations out–not that we didn't do that, but we've placed a little bit more emphasis on it.”
The Giants last year moved away from too many seven-on-sevens, instead focusing on more team drills so that both sides of the ball could get a more complete picture of what was being run.
“You see, it's good for the defense too in terms of the back seven, just in terms of how they match routes, their zone drops, adjustments,” he said.
“You can't do one-on-ones during this time, so seven-on-seven was something that we thought we'd add, and we've done quite a bit of that.
While the effects of the change still need to be determined, it’s clear that Daboll is leaving no stone unturned as he seeks to reverse the two-year downward spiral this team has been in.
“ I think we've changed every year from year to year and try to do the things we think we need to do,” he said. “I think it's important to listen to the quarterbacks. They're the ones that are touching the ball on every play.
“When you're in that room, and you're talking to those guys, they see things from a wide scope perspective and bring things up, and there's a lot of good communication.
“So, I think it's important to talk and communicate and listen to any of the quarterbacks. But Russ has been good for us in a number of ways since he's been out here.”
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.