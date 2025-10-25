Brian Daboll's Hot Seat Meter Rises After NY Giants' Loss to Broncos
Amid two-plus seasons of losing football, the Brian Daboll era is in dire straits. The prevailing opinion has always been that the New York Giants head coach will retain his post if rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart impresses.
Well, the Ole Miss alum is more than holding his own in grim circumstances, and it still may not be enough to save Daboll. Following an unfathomable 33-32 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 7, his job security could be growing more vulnerable.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated scored him an eight on the coaching hot seat meter, which trails only Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
Daboll was running with some momentum after earning a notable home win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Still, trust is rapidly diminishing once again after the Giants blew 19-0 and 26-8 leads in the fourth quarter. Costly blunders and questionable decision-making continue to overshadow the squad's overall improvement.
When it comes to issues that concern people, they tend to point the finger at the men in charge. Perhaps co-owner John Mara will do the same. Daboll is not just trending in the wrong direction after the Denver debacle. He has been on the decline for a while now.
"In 2022, the Giants made the playoffs and Daboll was named Coach of the Year," Verderame wrote. "Since then, he has an 11–30 record, making him a prime candidate to be fired either during or right after this season ends."
Although the fourth-year head coach brought immediate, welcome change upon his arrival, he failed to foster growth after his first season at the helm. Instead, the squad deteriorated. And while New York is rejuvenated and more competent in 2025, inexcusable losses and lapses in judgment remain.
Is Daboll's time with the Giants nearing an end?
Many fans are wondering if it is wise to let Daboll wield any more influence over Dart and the team. Changing head coaches on a rookie quarterback is always risky, but would keeping the same regime be more hazardous to the 22-year-old's development?
This is a question Big Blue's brass must contemplate. A promising quarterback can fix many problems, and Dart is breathing new life into the locker room, the offense, and the fan base. But there are other play-calling and culture-related issues he cannot fix on his own.
Late-game follies have afflicted this franchise well before Daboll came into town. However, that does not mean all the troubles are ingrained in the Meadowlands. He shares plenty of blame for everything that is going wrong in the present.
Daboll reportedly did not see eye-to-eye with Wink Martindale and ultimately brought in Shane Bowen to be the new defensive coordinator last season.
That hire has proven incredibly unpopular among fans, especially after a game in which the Giants allowed 33 points in the fourth quarter. Bowen opted to rush three against the Broncos on the final drive, eliciting both confusion and outrage. Still, Daboll is sticking with him.
New York has accrued 57 penalties for 506 yards this season, per NFL Penalties.com, which ranks 28th and 30th in the NFL, respectively. The team lacks restraint, an issue the head coach is often tasked with correcting.
In short, under Daboll's watch, the Giants remain sloppy and undisciplined for large stretches of time. And yet, if not for a turnover spree in New Orleans or an inexplicable implosion in Denver, New York would be 4-3 and firmly in the hunt for an NFC Wild Card slot.
The organization can only tolerate so many close calls before reaching its breaking point. Daboll better hope that ownership has more patience than what was shown last winter.
Sweeping the Eagles could significantly lower that hot seat meter.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.