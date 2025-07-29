CBS Sports names Jaxson Dart as NY Giants' Biggest Reason for Hope
Few teams reshuffled their roster more than the New York Giants did this offseason. That can happen when seats are warm, ownership is displeased, and external chatter is relentless. Coaching and scheme design will be essential, but this squad appears to be deeper and more versatile.
The makings of a competitive squad are evident, leaving many fans genuinely hopeful for the new campaign. However, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports believes the biggest cause for optimism comes in the form of a player who will not even begin the season on the field.
"As exciting as Abdul Carter and his injection along a defensive line that already consists of Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence is, what gives New York Giants fans hope is Jaxson Dart," he writes.
"Of course, it's a question as to when we'll actually see Dart with Russell Wilson, likely the Week 1 starter, but he provides hope for a brighter tomorrow and heads to New York with a ton of raw skill."
Sullivan alludes to something that everyone knows: the quarterback is king in this league. Yes, teams have won Super Bowls without their signal-caller posting huge numbers, but competency under center is vital. The anguish Giants fans have suffered over the last several years is proof of that.
This franchise has stumbled in the absence of a reliable quarterback. There have been a myriad of other problems on both sides of the ball, in the front office and on the sidelines during the last decade-plus, but an effective offensive centerpiece could have probably made at least some difference.
It is pointless to lament the past. Dart is allowing the team and fan base to look into the future. Now, he must work hard to ensure that he can validate that optimism and decisively change the trajectory of Big Blue football.
Can he do it? Although there are questions about Dart's pocket presence, touch, and ability to adapt to an NFL offense, he has the physical talents and collegiate experience to warrant a fair amount of enthusiasm.
The NY Giants trust Jaxson Dart to turn this franchise around
The Giants certainly believe in him, as demonstrated by the organization's decision to pull off a trade with the Houston Texans to move back into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The No. 25 overall pick particularly impressed head coach Brian Daboll with his preparedness and leadership skills.
He also put up pretty good numbers at Ole Miss. Jaxson Dart posted a fantastic 69.3 completion percentage and threw for 4,279 yards last season, which ranked third in the country. The First-Team All-SEC selection recorded 29 passing touchdowns to just six interceptions and totaled 495 rushing yards.
While there is no guarantee the 22-year-old's balanced attack will carry over into the NFL, he has the tools and seemingly the right mentality to enjoy a memorable run with the Giants. And that is enough to imbue the Meadowlands with color during training camp and throughout the 2025-26 season.
Whether or not Dart leaps over veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on the depth chart will depend on multiple factors, with the most important one being his development. Still, New York has at least put together a worthwhile plan.
Now, we wait to see how it all shakes out.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.