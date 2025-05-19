Giants Roster Turnover Nearly Complete
It took four offseasons, but New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has pretty much scrubbed away the roster foundation once put in place by Dave Gettleman, his predecessor.
According to the latest Giants’ 90-man roster, only five players–draft picks and free agents–are carryovers from the Gettleman era.
The draft picks include defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, receiver Darius Slayton, and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.
Rounding out the five are two free agent signings on special teams: kicker Graham Gao and long snapper Casey Kreiter.
While it’s common for a new general manager and head coach to come in and want to install their guys on a roster, the massive turnover tells us a few things.
One, the Giants' drafts have been shaky at best, and that’s been evident by the number of draft picks who are no longer on the roster and/or weren’t signed to long-term second contracts.
But more importantly, the constant roster turnover has interfered with building any type of positive continuity, which has also contributed to the team's lean years.
The coming season is a big one for Schoen and Daboll. After two consecutive seasons of watching the number of wins decrease since their surprising 9-7-1 playoff-bound first year in charge of the franchise, they need to reverse that trend to justify the faith ownership has placed in them.
The hope is that the more pieces they hand-pick to add to the roster, the more dividends the team will reap, accomplishing its goal of returning to relevance.
