Creative Giants Offensive Identity Starting to Take Shape
The New York Giants offense from the last two seasons needed a little something.
After finishing 18th in 2022, (333.9 yards per game), and with a postseason berth, the Giants offense last year fell to 29th, averaging 280.0 yards per game.
While some of that was due to injuries that wiped out the quarterbacks, disrupted the offensive line, and affected some of the skill position players, the lack of creativity that was especially noticeable in 2023 became a problem to where at times, opposing defenses could predict whether a run or pass was coming simply based on the down and distance.
As such, head coach Brian Daboll decided to take on the play-calling role from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Daboll, who in part was hired given his creativity and ability to get the most out of an offense, has been calling plays at practice dating back to the spring, and at this point, it would be hard to see him giving that up after calling the plays all spring and thus far all summer.
Daboll’s calling the plays could be a good thing for the Giants. So far through the spring and summer, the offense has looked far more creative by incorporating shifts, trips, and pre-snap motion all aimed to keep the defense guessing as to what to expect.
We’ve also seen different players line up in new roles, such as tight end Daniel Bellinger working out of the backfield, usually starting as an in-line tight end or in the slot and then motioning to a fullback or H-back position.
This creativity has the players excited about what might come this season.
“I think the creativity that Dabs (Brian Daboll) has, you can’t rule anything off the board,” Bellinger told New York Giants On SI after Tuesday’s practice.
Bellinger ought to know. In 2022, he scored a rushing touchdown on a trick play. And in just one preseason game, we’ve already begun to see how Daboll might lean toward deploying the tight end.
Against the Lions, Bellinger only played 11 offensive snaps but spent three of them in the backfield (27.3%). In 2023, he spent 11.9% of his snaps in the backfield.
Also in 2023, Bellinger spent just under 23% of his passing-down snaps in pass protection as the Giants offensive line proved incapable of handling the pocket on their own. In 2022, that number was just over 7%.
Running back Devin Singletary, who played for Daboll in Buffalo when the coach was the offensive coordinator, said the offense is similar to what they ran with the Bills.
“(Daboll) has put his own little spin to it, but it's very similar,” Singletary said.
Singletary’s face lit up when talking about the versatility in the offense under Daboll, particularly for the running backs.
“Man, you can do everything,” he said. “You can catch the ball out of the backfield. They're going to hand you the ball off, obviously. You've got to be able to pass pro, but for me, pass pro is fun.”
Bellinger said that the communication between the offensive line and the rest of the skill position players has really come on strong, and has made a difference.
“The whole offensive line has taken a huge step in communicating with us and us communicating with them as well. We’ve taken major steps in that sense since I’ve been here as a rookie,” he said.
“I feel like last year, we struggled with the communication aspect and seeing the same thing from the defense. This year, we’ve grown in that aspect of saying this is what we expect [from each other]...I think we’ve taken those steps to have that right communication.”
Daboll has not officially announced that he will be the team’s play caller this year, but the expectation is he will retain that role as the Giants look to jumpstart their offense which last year averaged 15.6 points per game, 30th in the league.