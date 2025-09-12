Daniel Bellinger Earns Highest Grade of All NY Giants from Week 1
Before the 53-man roster was finalized, there was some speculation that the New York Giants could cut tight end Daniel Bellinger to shed salary and make room for preseason standout Greg Dulcich.
Fast forward past a brutal Week 1 loss versus the Washington Commanders, and the 2022 fourth-round draft pick is the highest-graded player on the team, per Pro Football Focus.
That's right, Bellinger's 84.4 mark is higher than that of Abdul Carter (81.5), Dexter Lawrence (78.5), Brian Burns (71.0) and Malik Nabers (68.0). The next highest-graded offensive talent was rookie Cam Skattebo, who received a 75.6 score after recording two receptions for 12 yards and performing well as a pass-blocker.
Bellinger caught his only target of the game for 14 yards and also made an impact in the trenches. He did his best to support a terribly porous offensive line, posting 78.7 and 73.9 grades in run-blocking and pass-blocking, respectively.
If the 24-year-old can hold his own in those crucial areas, which he more than did in the season opener, then he should be the starting tight end moving forward. The Giants have touted Theo Johnson's promise and expressed confidence in a year two jump, but he was not sharp on Sunday.
Since manufacturing offense is obviously still a demanding chore for this team, head coach Brian Daboll has to seriously consider rolling with his best pass-catching unit. Based on his excellent 2.8 percent career drop rate, Bellinger may fall under that category.
Does Daniel Bellinger deserve more of a look from the NY Giants?
The San Diego State graduate has been given limited playing time in the NFL due to poor blocking, but he has flashed promise. Bellinger has recorded 70 catches on 81 targets for 662 yards and two touchdowns in 47 regular season games. He also scored a TD in the Giants' playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings in January of 2023.
New York will probably continue to go with a committee at the tight end position, but the coaching staff may want to prioritize performance above potential during this desperate time. Bellinger will have another opportunity to stand out when the Giants visit the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday afternoon.
The Las Vegas, Nevada native has extra incentive to produce, as he is in the final year of his rookie contract. Consistency in pass-catching and blocking should theoretically increase the odds that Daniel Bellinger re-signs with the Giants in the offseason.
However, under no circumstances can he be the team's highest-graded contributor moving forward. No disrespect to No. 82, but there are too many talented players on this team for that to happen again.
It is essential that New York undergoes a quick self-reflection period and figures out how to properly utilize its capable roster. The humiliation must stop.
Bellinger made the most out of his chances in Week 1. The rest of the locker room must follow suit in Week 2, otherwise the Giants will have more questions to answer than any team should by mid-September.
