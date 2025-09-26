Deonte Banks Currently Tops Among NY Giants Teammates in Key Stat
The New York Giants' secondary entered the campaign with the potential to be one of the team's most valuable position groups. One of the only glaring question marks in the unit was Deonte Banks.
Although he has struggled overall, the former first-round draft pick actually leads the Giants in a pivotal category: preventing separation in coverage. Banks has converted 16 of 28 lockdown opportunities in 46 coverage snaps, which amounts to a 57.14 lockdown percentage, per Pro Football Focus.
That ranks 25th in the NFL and tops all Giants corners, including expensive free agent Paulson Adebo and promising slot CB Dru Phillips. It must be noted that Banks, who has operated as a backup this year, has had considerably fewer lockdown chances than both of those starters. But this data is still fairly alarming.
If fans were told before the season that Banks would be New York's highest-ranked CB in lockdown percentage, they would have probably exclaimed, "he finally broke through!"
The No. 24 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, whom Giants general manager Joe Schoen traded up for, is not where the organization hoped he would be more than two seasons into his NFL career.
Banks has allowed a 110.4 passer rating, missed on two of his six tackle opportunities, committed two penalties, and has a 43.9 coverage grade, per PFF. He is simply not panning out. Perhaps he can enjoy a turnaround, but it seems unlikely to occur with this franchise. The Giants have other pressing concerns, though.
The fact that the 24-year-old stands above the rest of the CB room in lockdown percentage highlights the disappointment this group has produced in the early portion of the campaign.
NY Giants' CBs must step up in a hurry
Adebo, who signed a three-year, $54 million contract with $38.5 million guaranteed, has a 31.67 lockdown percentage through three games (19 of 60 opportunities). Phillips, a popular preseason Pro Bowl pick among fans, is at 48.08 percent (25 of 52). New York needs more from these two players.
Actually, the team needs more from the entire secondary. Apart from porous coverage, which is demonstrated by the 252 passing yards per game Big Blue is giving up (fifth-most), the defense is not making plays. Takeaways commanded significant attention this offseason, but the squad is still lacking in that crucial area.
Phillips has recorded the Giants' only interception of the season so far. An opposing quarterback trio consisting of Jayden Daniels, Dak Prescott, and Patrick Mahomes could explain that statistic, but the cornerbacks are also failing to capitalize on their chances.
While it may seem unfair to single out one position unit, especially since New York as a whole is not meeting the mark, many fans and this writer expect the secondary to make a noticeable impact. There is still plenty of time left for that to happen, but this coaching staff has lost the benefit of the doubt.
Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen should realistically have enough talent to execute an effective game plan. The players are the ones who have to perform on the field, but they must also make the necessary reads and adjustments to succeed. Fans' impatience is growing.
Even if new starting QB Jaxson Dart rejuvenates the offense, this squad will not go far if its defense does not fulfill its promise. Deonte Banks' development is definitely still a topic of interest, but he probably should not be leading in any cornerback categories.
New York (0-3) will try to straighten itself out against a fierce Justin Herbert-led passing attack when it hosts the Los Angeles Chargers (3-0) this Sunday afternoon.
