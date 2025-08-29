NY Giants' Position Units Power Rankings: Worst to First
The New York Giants sparked conversation after their proactive approach to free agency and the NFL Draft, as they welcomed athletic and versatile players who could help re-energize the team and fan base.
Following Big Blue's three impressive preseason showings, public intrigue is only growing.
The games do not count, and there are still questions concerning various spots on the roster, but most of the position groups will enter the 2025 season with some degree of momentum. In this exercise, we provide a power ranking for each group, from worst to first.
10. Tight Ends
Some may call this tight end group unpredictable. Others will argue it is the deepest one the Giants have had in ages. While the potential is certainly evident, the guys must execute on the field.
Theo Johnson is the clear-cut starter and will try to establish himself as a legitimate force. The 2024 fourth-round draft pick endured some growing pains and suffered a season-ending foot injury last year, but he looks ready to leap this season, assuming whatever injury that has kept him sidelined since the second week of the preseason is cleared up by Week 1.
The 24-year-old flashed some explosiveness on a 30-yard reception in the Giants' Week 2 preseason win versus the New York Jets and seems to have more body control heading into his second campaign. Unfortunately, he is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is not currently practicing.
Backups Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz, and rookie Thomas Fidone II can provide support when necessary. Still, Johnson is presently the best chance the team has at getting meaningful production from the tight end spot if healthy.
9. Inside Linebackers
This one is trickier to rank than you might think. The unit admittedly lacked sizzle last season. Bobby Okereke fell short of his 2023-24 productivity, and Micah McFadden, who led the team with 60 solo tackles, was solid yet unspectacular. But both players are well-positioned to improve this year.
If defensive coordinator Shane Bowen can better utilize Okereke's strengths, like former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale did, then the 2019 third-round draft pick should look more like the guy who racked up 92 tackles, and not the one who recorded only 47.
McFadden is entering the final year of his rookie contract and should therefore be especially dialed in when he takes the field.
A healthier/rejuvenated Okereke and a motivated McFadden have the tools to impact the game as both pass-rushers and run-stoppers. They must find that balance in year two under Bowen's system. However, there is a potential X-factor that could make the inside linebackers' position particularly interesting.
Due to a crowded edge rusher room, which we will discuss later, the Giants will have to utilize highly touted rookie Abdul Carter in other ways. He played off-ball linebacker for two years at Penn State and should bring valuable variety to the defense.
8. Wide Receivers
The offense looks more dynamic and far more efficient ahead of the opening kickoff, but there are still lingering issues that could hamper the team. Malik Nabers is the only sure thing at wide receiver, and even he is an injury risk.
Daniel Jones and an undermanned/porous offensive line admittedly did not get much out of supplemental pass-catchers like Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt. Still, they each battled their own shortcomings as well.
Russell Wilson can set up Slayton for more success downfield and enable Robinson to become more than just a high-volume slot receiver. We are not quite ready to dive into quarterbacks in these rankings, but New York's revamped signal-caller unit should have a sizable impact on its pass-catchers.
Hyatt is the biggest wild card. He has unreliable hands and has yet to stand out in his first two NFL seasons. While an experienced signal-caller like Wilson can give the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award recipient favorable opportunities, he still has to secure the ball. Following preseason play, his hands remain a concern.
The Giants' receivers should be reasonably better, especially since Nabers is primed for a sensational second year, but they still have plenty to prove as a collective.
7. Interior Defensive Line
Dexter Lawrence II is arguably the best defensive tackle in the NFL, and the only source of consistent excellence this franchise has had in recent years. He lifts a worryingly thin defensive tackle group higher than it otherwise would be. But just like Nabers on offense, Big Blue's top defensive player cannot obscure the uncertainty and inefficiency surrounding the rest of the position.
While fans can gripe about the front office not making huge upgrades to the starting wide receiver and offensive line corps, Joe Schoen's biggest mistake this past offseason might be his conservative handling of the Giants' run defense.
Free agent signing Roy Robertson-Harris does not look the part of a savior. Third-round pick Darius Alexander, one of the top run stuffers in the country last season, is supposed to be a possible solution to New York's most glaring defensive weakness. Instead, he had a mixed preseason and still has much work to do before possibly earning starter's reps.
That is normally acceptable for a rookie, but Alexander is about to turn 25 and New York is desperate. Rakeem Nunez-Roches struggled to generate much power last season and is not particularly strong in any facet of the game at this point in his career, except for leadership.
The Giants need Alexander to step up. A best-case scenario would be him occupying a regular role on the D-Line by season's end. Ideally, Lawrence's tutelage will make a big difference.
Assuming he does not suffer a serious injury like he did last year, No. 97 could compensate for the most glaring blemishes on run defense.
6. Offensive Line
Try not to roll your eyes at the following statement: the offensive line has the potential to be one of the squad's most improved units. Yes, the personnel is largely the same, with all five starters from last season's opener returning, but that is not necessarily as bad as some football fans think.
Before left tackle Andrew Thomas suffered a season-ending foot injury in October, the O-line was actually competent. Left guard Jon Runyan Jr. missed four games himself, and tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and center John Michael Schmitz were each sidelined for two. Veteran right guard Greg Van Roten was the only Big Blue lineman to start in all 17 games.
Thomas' murky injury history notwithstanding, the law of averages suggests that New York's luck should pick up in 2025. If that is not enough for you, consider this: the O-Line should have better chemistry and more depth.
Continuity is vital, especially in this group, and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo will presumably find it easier to implement his game plan with guys who have spent the last year learning what makes one another tick. Rookie tackle Marcus Mbow has quickly become a notable part of this cluster of blockers, showing poise and quickness during the preseason.
Free agency acquisition James Hudson III is impressing the team with his energy and work ethic, but I see Mbow as the difference-making addition. While he may have to pay his dues, it is only a matter of time before the 22-year-old gets an opportunity to prove himself in the regular season.
If he succeeds, then the Giants could actually survive an injury bug. For the first time in what feels like an eternity, the offensive line does not look like a liability. In fact, it might just be an asset.
5. Running Backs
Although the backfield does not contain a certifiable star —at least not yet —it is one of the more balanced rooms on New York's roster. A respectable floor and possibly solid ceiling put it just inside the top five in these power rankings.
Following a productive rookie year, Tyrone Tracy Jr. enters the 2025-26 campaign as the lead running back. He ran both patiently and effectively versus the Jets, rushing seven times for 39 yards. If the receiver-turned-running back out of Purdue can improve his ball security, something he has actively addressed during the summer, then improvement should only follow.
Behind him is a possible missing link in the offense. Reliable pass-protector Devin Singletary will likely maintain backup status for now, but newcomer Cam Skattebo could form a powerful duo with Tracy.
He led Arizona State to a Big 12 Championship and a near-upset win over Texas in the College Football Playoff last season, running angry and epitomizing grit.
The All-American has the warrior's mentality that New York sports fans crave, and he is not afraid to put his body on the line for his team. Unfortunately, that's part of the problem. While many people will focus on Skattebo's sprint speed, his biggest drawback is his durability.
If the 23-year-old did not miss weeks with a hamstring injury, thereby hindering his development, the Giants' running backs could be ranked even higher. They should still leave their mark.
4. Cornerbacks
Big free agent signing and former New Orleans Saints standout Paulson Adebo suffered a broken femur last October and could come out of the gate slow in 2025. Whoever plays opposite him, whether it is Deonte Banks or Cor'Dale Flott, could be a potential target for opposing quarterbacks.
However, the collective ability of this CB room is undeniable. Adebo was building a Pro Bowl case before going down last season, recording three interceptions and 43 solo tackles in only seven games. He is the ball-hawk the Giants' defense needs after the squad registered just five picks in 2024-25.
The hope is that Banks and Flott can each hold their own at the other outside corner position. The former has the talent but lacks discipline, while the latter is solid yet struggles to stay on the field. If they are adequate, this group will be in good shape.
And that is because New York has a player who may emerge as one of the best at his position. Second-year nickelback Dru Phillips was tough on slot receivers during his rookie year and an asset on run defense. He comes into the new campaign with more wisdom and a keener vision, ready to fully break out this season.
The Giants' cornerbacks deserve ample acknowledgement. But a few other position units have earned a little more.
3. Quarterbacks
So much of New York's quarterback narrative centers around when Jaxson Dart will replace Russell Wilson as the starter, and that prevents fans from acknowledging the value each Giants signal-caller can bring to the table.
Wilson's leadership style is not for everyone, but he is both accomplished and experienced. Ownership is not paying him to channel his Super Bowl past or throw for 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns. He is here to instill professionalism and consistency. The 36-year-old is doing just that, according to his teammates.
With a 1.8 interception percentage and a knack for giving his receivers a chance at deep balls, Wilson should surpass the public's expectations.
Dart was as captivating in preseason play as anyone could have anticipated, and he heads into his rookie campaign as a shining symbol of hope. Ideally, he will get a little more time to learn the offense and NFL nuances before getting a promotion.
Jameis Winston does not even have to take an in-game snap to ignite this team. He can do it by simply opening his mouth. The former No. 1 overall pick and passing yards leader will have guys running out of the tunnel with passion and purpose. He injects a potent dose of zeal that the Giants need.
This quarterback room is eclectic and more proficient than it gets credit for. Most importantly, it is a positive once again.
2. Safeties
New York's safeties come with questions, but I firmly believe they will answer them in the 2025 season. Jevon Holland and Tyler Nubin have the potential to blossom into one of the best starting duos at their position.
Holland is coming off a down year and faces great pressure after signing a three-year, $45.3 million contract in free agency, but he can pay the Giants back on their investment. The 2021 second-round pick did a little bit of everything in the Miami Dolphins' defense. He just could not put it all together for an extended period of time.
A change of scenery can work wonders, though. The fifth-year talent out of Oregon seems healthy and is only 25 years old. He is a prime bounce-back candidate and a welcome addition to the Giants.
Moreover, Holland is an active leader who can breathe new life into the secondary. He could also nudge Nubin closer to a second-season surge.
The former Minnesota Golden Gophers star is already one of the top tacklers on the G-Men. Now, he will strive to become the takeaway threat he was in college.
Holland and Nubin are not the only intriguing safeties on the roster, however. Joe Schoen snatched former Baltimore Ravens safety and special teams player Beau Brade on the waiver wire, securing both depth and promise.
The 23-year-old caught the Giants' eye in 2024 but ultimately went undrafted. Big Blue did not let him get away this time. Brade tallied a 79.5 grade in the preseason, per Pro Football Focus, and held receivers to only 8.8 yards per reception. The Ravens released him because of their robust safety room, not because of his performance.
Brade is likely to work out of special teams for the time being, but New York can trust him to slide into the secondary if there is an opening. The safeties are ready to sneak up on people this season.
1. Outside linebackers
There was only one place to go for the top spot in these rankings, and that is on the outer edge. Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux comprise this team's biggest advantage.
If there is one thing the Giants should be able to do at a frequently high level, it is charge the quarterback. Their season depends on it.
While expectations for this franchise are still generally low, most analysts agree that New York's pass-rushing prowess is a force with which to be reckoned.
ESPN's Mike Clay ranked the unit No. 2 in the NFL, and it's easy to see why. Burns has never finished a campaign with fewer than seven and a half sacks and has 54.5 total through his first six seasons. Although he did not display absolute dominance in his first year in the Meadowlands, the two-time Pro Bowler nicely adjusted to his new surroundings and should now be more comfortable in Shane Bowen's defense.
Burns is immensely important. And so is Carter. If the rookie outside linebacker quickly figures out NFL linemen and showcases his amazing athleticism, then New York should boast a first-rate front-seven.
The No. 3 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft was brilliant in his preseason debut, accumulating three pressures in three pass-rushing snaps. Still, he learned how challenging the NFL could be when New York Jets tight end Stone Smartt flattened him the following week. The franchise's depth on the edge should help him develop more quickly than usual. That is a scary thought.
Thibodeaux is a proven sack producer, and Chauncey Golston is an underrated addition who can allow Bowen to preserve his starters when necessary. Every offensive play-caller on the Giants' schedule should be on notice.
What should stand out most about these power rankings is not the order itself, but rather the visible upgrades in almost every area on the field. Fans may actually have fun watching this team play football once again. It's about time.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.