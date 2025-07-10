Eye-opeing Analysis Details Alarming Trend NY Giants Must Clean Up from Last Season
As if the 2024 New York Giants didn’t have enough trouble on both sides of the ball with scoring and stopping opponents from scoring, their lack of disciplined play, which manifested itself in penalties, didn’t exactly help matters.
According to a new study by Joe Gibbs of Sharp Football Analysis, the Giants received a C grade in the penalty department, given their split results in that area between home and road games.
He pointed out that while the Giants ranked 23rd on offense and 28th on defense in penalties per game at home, they finished as a top-five penalized road team, and their offense in particular accounted for 60% of the team's penalties, with 50% of those infractions coming pre-snap.
Ouch!
Want yet another eye-opening stat? According to the NFL’s data, the Giants had 41 stalled drives last season as a result of penalties. According to NFLPenalties.com, the Giants ranked above the league average in 15 different penalty categories last season, with the three most notable ones being illegal shift (-5.06), delay of game (-4.62), and false start (-3.91).
Gibbs’s data further revealed that, instead of eliminating penalties early, the Giants recorded most of their penalties in the fourth quarter of games last season.
League-wide, NFL teams were flagged 940 times (according to NFLPenalties.com) in the fourth quarter, the second most penalized quarter, behind only the second quarter (1,079). The Giants recorded 35 fourth-quarter penalties or 26.1% of their total penalty count last season.
While this is not an excuse for sloppy, undisciplined play, it’s worth noting that last year, the Giants began the season with the fourth-youngest roster (average age of 25.70), a factor that might have lent itself to some of the sloppy play.
As injuries piled up to the point where the starters had to be replaced by even younger, less experienced players, that could explain why, from Week 8 onward, the Giants recorded 76 of their 134 (56.7%) total penalties on the year, with four games resulting in double-digit penalty flags.
The good news is that as of now, the Giants are projected to have one of the oldest starting lineups in the league (25.78), which while not taking into consideration the entire age of the Week 1 roster (which of course still needs to be sorted out over the next month and a half), should hopefully lend itself to more disciplined play, particularly when it matters most.