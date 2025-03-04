Former Giants’ QB Daniel Jones Reportedly Draws Interest from Two Teams
When Daniel Jones parted with the New York Giants, he publicly stated that there were no hard feelings for things not working out with the club, which invested nearly six seasons into his development.
Jones, who was released after the team returned from its Week 11 bye last year at his request, went on to sign with the Minnesota Vikings practice squad before being elevated for the Vikings' brief postseason run.
However, the former Duke signal-caller is set to become an unrestricted free agent next week, and according to an ESPN report, the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts might have interest in Jones.
If that report is accurate, that could potentially work in the Giants’ favor come draft weekend.
The Browns, who hold the second overall pick in the draft, are in dire straits with their quarterback position after Deshaun Watson re-injured his Achilles tendon to where he might not be able to play this season.
Behind Watson is Jameis Winston, who was Watson’s backup last year. Winston is set to hit free agency and has expressed a desire to play for the Giants.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe, who have combined for 30 career games between the two, round out the Browns quarterback depth chart. Thompson-Robinson is currently under contract, while Zappe, a restricted free agent, is waiting to see if he gets tendered.
Over in Indianapolis, the Colts have Anthony Richardson as their current starter. Still, he isn’t locked in for that job, as Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters at the combine that the team plans to have an “open” competition at quarterback.
Jones will most likely be looking for a team where he could not only be the starter but also have the least resistant path to reaching that goal.
While that could be with the Vikings, things still need to be sorted out with pending free agent Sam Darnold and we need to see where J.J. McCarthy, the latter recovering from season-ending knee surgery, is healthwise.
Given the options, the Browns might be where Jones has the best chance of walking in the door as a starter.
While the likelihood of the Browns signing a veteran doesn’t necessarily mean Cleveland won’t draft a quarterback as well, it does lessen the sense of urgency to draft a quarterback in the first round, which, if Cleveland ends up going with a non-quarterback, would assure the Giants have a chance at one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, regardless of what the Titans, who have the first pick in the draft do.
There is a caveat here: if the Giants have a higher grade on, say, Ward over Sanders, Jones’s potential signing with Cleveland becomes a moot point.
With free agency starting up soon, it will be interesting to see how the movement around the league pans out and how that might affect draft decisions.