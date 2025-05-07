Former New York Giants Defender Offers Advice to Rookie Abdul Carter
Add former New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to the list of seasoned NFL veterans encouraging outside linebacker Abdul Carter to pick a jersey number already in circulation and build his own legacy.
The 36-year-old Pierre-Paul, the Giants' first-round draft pick in 2010, voiced his opinion in an exclusive interview with TMZ Sports.
The outlet asked him his thoughts about Carter’s request to wear Nos. 56 or 11. Both numbers were retired after last being worn by Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor and Super Bowl XXI MVP quarterback Phil Simms.
“No, because it's retired,” Pierre-Paul said when asked specifically whether the Giants and Taylor should allow Carter to wear the famed digits. “He's retired. Like, if my number was retired, why would you unretire my number?”
“Make history, make it legendary. And at the end of the day, when you make that history, you do it with a number that nobody did it with,” Pierre-Paul added.
Pierre-Paul, who was out of football last year but hopes to join a team this coming season, believes players need to prove themselves before they can start making demands, including requests for pay raises.
“I've been thankful enough to be part of this business for 14 years,” he said. “And you have to prove yourself. You know, I had a fireworks incident and a broken neck, and I came back and proved myself–won a Super Bowl for Tampa Bay.
“You might want that type of money, but at the end of the day, it's a business, and they're gonna pay you what they think they should pay you. If not, go out there and perform and let 'em know you ain't no joke.”
