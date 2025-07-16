Former NFL Defender: NY Giants OLBs Could Cause Problems for Opponents
There are always a few sports franchises that, no matter how good they look on paper, fans refuse to board the hype train. People used to feel this way about the Knicks and the Mets. And they now feel that way about the New York Giants.
The Giants’ roster is visibly improved and considerably deeper than it was last season. There are young stars, potential stars-in-the-making, and key contributors who can make winning plays when necessary.
If Big Blue is going to flip the many skeptics that have low expectations entering the 2025 season, it will be because of the defense. The front seven is particularly eye-catching, notes former NFL inside linebacker turned analyst Manti Te'o, who admitted to being infatuated with New York's edge rushers.
The former Notre Dame juggernaut, appearing on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, named Giants outside linebackers Brian Burns and rookie Abdul Carter as the best duo in the NFC East ahead of the new campaign.
"There's something about when you have two dynamic defensive ends, how they complement each other," Te'o said. "Where are you going to slide your protection? You can't slide it both ways. One person is going to be an island.
"So when you have Brian Burns and somebody like Abdul Carter, then you sprinkle Kayvon Thibodeaux and {Dexter Lawrence}, it's going to look sexy for the New York Giants. I'm looking forward to seeing this duo cause a lot of havoc in the backfield."
Te'o might be a little biased due to his defensive background, but it is easy to see why anyone would be excited about this squad's pass-rushing unit.
The Giants' defense will be hard to deal with
Although New York can only go so far if quarterback Russell Wilson struggles, its defense has the potential to provide a huge boost on the field. Pressuring and smothering the quarterback appears to be the team's most accessible path to a respectable showing next season.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen traded for Burns in March of 2024 to give the group some needed consistency. The two-time Pro Bowler did not perform to his Carolina Panthers peak, but he still amassed 8.5 sacks, 61 pressures, 42 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, and two forced fumbles in 17 games.
Simply put, Burns is indeed the source of stability; the organization agreed to pay $87.5 million guaranteed last offseason. He is an impactful playmaker who can transform into a genuine game wrecker on the Giants' revamped defensive line.
When this organization selected Carter with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it established a clear identity. Pairing an established talent like Burns with possibly the most explosive rookie in his class presumably ensures that defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will depend greatly on his outside linebackers.
There is no guarantee that an amazing athlete will meet the lofty expectations the public has for him -- just look at former No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney -- but Carter's superb versatility is leading many to believe that he will fulfill his abundant potential at the NFL level.
The former Penn State phenom made his mark as an off-ball linebacker before shifting to the edge in his junior campaign. He effortlessly assumed the top-guy role on the Nittany Lions' D-Line, racking up 12 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, 43 solo tackles, and 52 total pressures.
Abdul Carter's ability to line up all over the line should add vital flexibility to the defensive game plan, thereby making Bowen's job much easier. His presence should also have a significant effect on Burns and Thibodeaux.
Te'o has loads of confidence in Big Blue's pass-rush, and if he is right, the Giants are at least guaranteed to be interesting once again.