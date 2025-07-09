ESPN Predicts Each NY Giants Defensive Starter's 2025 Stats
NY Giants general manager Joe Schoen focused on building an elite pass rush while addressing a depleted secondary this offseason.
The early reviews are in, and many of them are positive. There is a belief around the league that the defense, led by a great front seven, is much improved from last season. But, how much has the unit improved?
ESPN's Mike Clay provided individual stat forecasts for the Giants' projected starting defense. Let's dive in and determine if these numbers make sense.
Dexter Lawrence II | DL
- Tackles: 63
- Sacks: 5.8
- INT: 0
- Snaps: 774
Last season, Lawrence was dominant despite only appearing in 12 games due to a season-ending elbow injury. He posted 44 total tackles, eight tackles for losses, 18 pressures, a forced fumble, and a career-high nine sacks, the sacks leading the team.
He also led the league in bull-rush win rate (58.82%) throughout the first seven weeks of the season despite facing double teams on 63.3% of his pass rushes.
With more dynamic EDGE rushers at the defense's disposal and more depth on the interior, Lawrence could face fewer double teams and shatter these projections.
Chauncey Golston | DL
- Tackles: 39
- Sacks: 2.6
- INT: 0
- Snaps: 516
Golston recorded multiple sacks for the first time in his career last season with the Cowboys. He was mainly used as an EDGE rusher, a role he's likely to fill again now that he's with the Giants.
As a defensive lineman, Golston has only recorded 3.5 sacks in three seasons. He will have to compete for sacks, but should still make a difference in the run game.
Rakeem Nuñez-Roches | DL
- Tackles: 39
- Sacks: 2.6
- INT: 0
- Snaps: 473
Nuñez-Roches is the projected Week 1 starter at defensive end as of now, but that is subject to change given the depth the Giants added in the offseason.
The Giants signed Jeremiah Ledbetter and Roy Robertson-Harris in free agency and drafted Darius Alexander in the third round of this year's draft. All three will push Nuñez-Roches for playing time, with Alexander, assuming he's healthy, viewed as a potential starter.
Brian Burns | EDGE
- Tackles: 65
- Sacks: 8.5
- INT: 0.2
- Snaps: 817
Burns has recorded eight and 8.5 sacks the past two seasons, and collected 71 total tackles. However, for this season, don't rule out the two-time Pro Bowler to reach double-digit sacks, especially if he draws more one-on-one coverage.
Kayvon Thibodeaux | EDGE
- Tackles: 39
- Sacks: 6.6
- INT: 0
- Snaps: 677
Thibodeaux's snap count might be lower this season with the addition of Abdul Carter, who is expected to initially take on snaps to lessen the load on Thibodeaux and Burns.
If that happens, Thibodeaux's numbers could be closer to what he posted in his rookie season. That year, he produced four sacks in 14 games, but recorded 18 pressures.
Abdul Carter | EDGE
- Tackles: 45
- Sacks: 6.4
- INT: 0.2
- Snaps: 666
Carter has been impressive in the spring , and rightfully so. His pass-rushing ability should transfer from college, where he recorded 12 sacks and 24 tackles for loss last season.
The Giants will use Carter in different positions along the front seven, which means more opportunities for sacks in his rookie season.
Bobby Okereke | LB
- Tackles: 140
- Sacks: 1.3
- INT: 0.9
- Snaps: 1,021
Okereke had three straight seasons in which he recorded 130+ combined tackles before piling up 93 last season. However, that was mainly due to a herniated disc that limited him to 12 games.
Okereke was also able to rack up two sacks in his first season in New York. If he remains healthy, he can reach these projections and get back on track with a 100+ tackle season.
Micah McFadden | LB
- Tackles: 114
- Sacks: 1.3
- INT: 0.4
- Snaps: 752
McFadden has recorded two consecutive seasons with 100+ tackles and managed to lead the team in total tackles last season with 107.
His ability to chase down ball carriers has been his strength throughout his career and shouldn't change this season.
Paulson Adebo | CB
- Tackles: 94
- Sacks: 0.2
- INT: 3.2
- Snaps: 989
Adebo is a ballhawk who has 10 interceptions in four seasons, including three interceptions in just seven games last season. He is fully healthy and should replicate those numbers.
Dru Phillips | SCB
- Tackles: 78
- Sacks: 0.7
- INT: 0.6
- Snaps: 806
Phillips was a steal for the Giants after being selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He recorded 71 total tackles and one interception in 14 games as the slot cornerback.
Phillips' impact on the defense doesn't necessarily show up in the box score, but as far as his numbers go, expectations of posting one interception and hovering around the 70-tackle mark don't sound unreasonable.
Deonte Banks | CB
- Tackles: 55
- Sacks: 0.2
- INT: 1.9
- Snaps: 752
Banks is a huge question mark heading into this season. If he returns to his rookie year form, in which he recorded 64 tackles and two interceptions, then he can maintain his starting position. But another season like last year could see him on the bench.
Jevon Holland | S
- Tackles: 83
- Sacks: 0.9
- INT: 1.7
- Snaps: 1,000
Holland has been consistent since entering the league, but has only recorded over 80+ tackles once in his career in 2019 when he had a career-high 96.
He should be used more as a deep safety, which could lead to fewer tackles, but more takeaways.
Tyler Nubin | S
- Tackles: 114
- Sacks: 0.4
- INT: 0.8
- Snaps: 989
In his rookie year, Nubin stood out in the run game, recording 98 combined tackles, including three straight 12-tackle performances, four tackles for losses, and only four missed tackles (4.9% rate).
He only appeared in 13 games due to an ankle injury, but could have produced similar projections to what Clay has projected for him this season.
Dane Belton | S
- Tackles: 27
- Sacks: 0.4
- INT: 0.9
- Snaps: 269
These projections are too low for Belton. He recorded career-highs in snaps (459), total tackles (56), and solo tackles (28). He also has five interceptions throughout his first three seasons, and that was mostly in games in which he was part of the subpackages.
Belton has already impressed in the early parts of the offseason and had three interceptions in five workouts that were open to the media.