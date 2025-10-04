Former NY Giant Chris Canty Calls Out Colleague's Wild Take on Eli Manning
Since a former Ole Miss first-round quarterback is now leading the New York Giants after replacing an accomplished veteran, the name Eli Manning was inevitably going to come up in conversations.
Though beyond the Jaxson Dart connection, the franchise’s great is also garnering attention for his legacy.
With Russell Wilson now serving as Big Blue's backup quarterback, many are closing the book on his NFL career and evaluating his Hall of Fame prospects. Some pundits, such as ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, are comparing Wilson's Hall of Fame case to Manning's.
The First Take personality believes Wilson must be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, if the latter receives the honor. "You can't put Eli Manning in the Hall of Fame and leave Russell Wilson out," Smith said.
"You hate to say it this way, but it's the truth. Take away the Super Bowls, what did he do?"
Chris Canty, a former Giants defensive lineman from 2009-12 and current co-host of ESPN's Unsportsmanlike, vehemently disagreed with Smith's argument about his former teammate.
"That's like saying, if you take away (Golden State Warriors) Steph Curry's ability to shoot three pointers, he's really not that good of a basketball player," Canty said.
"Eli Manning's ability to stay calm, cool, and collected in the biggest moments is a superpower, and it's reflected in the playoffs."
The two Lombardi Trophies and two Super Bowl MVP awards define Manning's body of work. Canty is right. One cannot tell his story without first mentioning his classic heroics versus Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in two separate years. That being said, the Curry comparison simply does not work.
The Golden State Warriors icon and four-time NBA champion has been superb across a much longer period of time than Manning was while playing for the Giants. No. 10's excellence, while coming at the most crucial juncture of the year, was not often visible during the regular season.
Sorting out the complex career of NY Giants legend Eli Manning
Manning posted a 60.3 career completion percentage, a 117-117 record as a starter, and threw 244 interceptions in 16 seasons. He has no All-Pro selections to his name. One can argue that it is unfair to overlook the majority of his career because of postseason immortality.
Canty has a counterargument. "I'm sorry, the whole point of the exercise is to win a Super Bowl, and Eli Manning gives you a chance when you get into the tournament."
Both Smith and Canty touch on important points. Manning's overall numbers and inconsistencies prevent him from being included in the special tier of greats. Still, when talking about the most clutch players in NFL history, his elite playoff form belongs in rarefied air. Both can be true.
Manning unfathomably eluded a sack and connected with David Tyree for the fabled helmet catch in Super Bowl XLII, as New York toppled undefeated New England.
He then enjoyed one of the best big-game runs of all-time four years later, passing for a record 1,219 yards along with nine touchdowns and just one interception.
A perfect throw to Mario Manningham along the sidelines ultimately vanquished the Pats once more and cemented Manning's spot in playoff mythology.
He struggled on many other occasions and was arguably never considered among the top two or three quarterbacks in the league during his playing days. However, performing under the bright lights while representing the New York market will give anyone a massive boost.
