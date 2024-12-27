Giants Country

Giants Declare Four Out for Sunday's Game Against Colts

Plus the latest on Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy, Jr.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz Jr. won't play Sunday against the Colts.
New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz Jr. won't play Sunday against the Colts. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

 New York Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (ankle) was able to practice Friday on a limited basis after missing the last two days of practice with his injury. He is good to go for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, having not received an injury designation.

MEanwhile, rookie receiver Malik Naberts (toe) also was able to get in some practice reps, but he is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Nabers, who is looking for his first 1,000-yard season, told reporters on Thursday that he’ll likely be a game-time decision.

Four other starters missed their third days of practice this week and have been declared out. The four players are center John Michael Schmitz (ankle), cornerback Greg Stroman (shoulder/shin), defensive back Raheem  Layne (knee), and inside linebacker Micah McFadden (neck).

Daboll also confirmed that guard Greg Van Roten, who popped up on the injury report Thursday with a knee issue that left him limited in Thursday’s practice, will get the start at center on Sunday. 

Daboll added that inside linebacker Dyontae Johnson will likely see a good number of snaps, as will Ty Summers. He also said that guard Austin Schlottmann, who is currently in his 21-day window after being designated to return from IR, could be activated.

Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.#

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Aaron Stinnie

OG

Concussion

Full

Full

Full

--

Drew Lock

QB

Right Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Cory Durden

DT

Shoulder

DNP

Limited

Limited

--

Dane Belton

DB

Knee

Limited

Full

Full

--

Malik Nabers

WR

Toe

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

Dru Phillips

CB

Knee

Limited

Full

Full

--

Austin Schottmann*

C/G

Fibula

Full

Full

Full

Questionable

John Michael Schmitz

C

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Greg Stroman

CB

Shoulder/Shin

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Raheem Layne

CB

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Micah McFadden

LB

Neck

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Tyrone Tracy Jr

RB

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Limited

--

Jermaine Eluemunor

OT

Wrist

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Jordon Riley

IDL

Knee

Limited

Full

Full

--

Armon Watts*

DL

Shoulder

Limited

Full

Full

Questionable

Dee Williams

CB

Toe

--

DNP

Limited

Questionable

Greg Van Roten

OL

Knee

--

Limited

Limited

--

# The Giants did not practice on Wednesday; participation is a projection.

* In 21-day practice window for return from IR.

Colts Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.#

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Mo Alie-Cox

TE

Toe

DNP

DNP

Limited

Jaylon Carlies

LB

Shoulder

DNP

Limited

Anthony Richardson

QB

Back, Foot

DNP

DNP

DNP

E.J. Speed

LB

Knee

DNP

DNP

Limited

Julius Brents*

CB

Knee

Full

Full

Full

Jaylon Jones

CB

Throat

Full

Full

Quenton Nelson

G

Ankle

Full

Limited

Alec Pierce

WR

Concussion

Full

Full

Michael Pittman

WR

Back

Full

Full

#The Colts did not practice on Wedesday; injuries are a projection.

* In 21-day practice window for return from IR.

More Giants Coverage

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published |Modified
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Big Blue+