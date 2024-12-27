Giants Declare Four Out for Sunday's Game Against Colts
New York Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (ankle) was able to practice Friday on a limited basis after missing the last two days of practice with his injury. He is good to go for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, having not received an injury designation.
MEanwhile, rookie receiver Malik Naberts (toe) also was able to get in some practice reps, but he is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Nabers, who is looking for his first 1,000-yard season, told reporters on Thursday that he’ll likely be a game-time decision.
Four other starters missed their third days of practice this week and have been declared out. The four players are center John Michael Schmitz (ankle), cornerback Greg Stroman (shoulder/shin), defensive back Raheem Layne (knee), and inside linebacker Micah McFadden (neck).
Daboll also confirmed that guard Greg Van Roten, who popped up on the injury report Thursday with a knee issue that left him limited in Thursday’s practice, will get the start at center on Sunday.
Daboll added that inside linebacker Dyontae Johnson will likely see a good number of snaps, as will Ty Summers. He also said that guard Austin Schlottmann, who is currently in his 21-day window after being designated to return from IR, could be activated.
Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.#
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Aaron Stinnie
OG
Concussion
Full
Full
Full
--
Drew Lock
QB
Right Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Cory Durden
DT
Shoulder
DNP
Limited
Limited
--
Dane Belton
DB
Knee
Limited
Full
Full
--
Malik Nabers
WR
Toe
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
Dru Phillips
CB
Knee
Limited
Full
Full
--
Austin Schottmann*
C/G
Fibula
Full
Full
Full
Questionable
John Michael Schmitz
C
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Greg Stroman
CB
Shoulder/Shin
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Raheem Layne
CB
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Micah McFadden
LB
Neck
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Tyrone Tracy Jr
RB
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Limited
--
Jermaine Eluemunor
OT
Wrist
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Jordon Riley
IDL
Knee
Limited
Full
Full
--
Armon Watts*
DL
Shoulder
Limited
Full
Full
Questionable
Dee Williams
CB
Toe
--
DNP
Limited
Questionable
Greg Van Roten
OL
Knee
--
Limited
Limited
--
# The Giants did not practice on Wednesday; participation is a projection.
* In 21-day practice window for return from IR.
Colts Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.#
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Mo Alie-Cox
TE
Toe
DNP
DNP
Limited
Jaylon Carlies
LB
Shoulder
DNP
Limited
Anthony Richardson
QB
Back, Foot
DNP
DNP
DNP
E.J. Speed
LB
Knee
DNP
DNP
Limited
Julius Brents*
CB
Knee
Full
Full
Full
Jaylon Jones
CB
Throat
Full
Full
Quenton Nelson
G
Ankle
Full
Limited
Alec Pierce
WR
Concussion
Full
Full
Michael Pittman
WR
Back
Full
Full
#The Colts did not practice on Wedesday; injuries are a projection.
* In 21-day practice window for return from IR.