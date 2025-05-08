Giants' Defense Knocking on Top-10 Status in New Post-draft Ranking
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll finally handpicked their future quarterback, trading up to select Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick.
Dart, however, probably won’t see the field until next year, and while his selection has been a big offseason storyline, the biggest has been about the Giants ' having reshaped the defense.
The team actively sought to upgrade the unit in nearly all areas, adding safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Paulson Adebo to the secondary via free agency and potentially bolstering the front seven with rookies Abdul Carter and Darius Alexander.
Big Blue is returning to its roots, building a foundation around stifling pressure and valuable versatility. Many are taking notice. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report acknowledges all the work the Giants have done to implement a ferocious defense for next season and beyond.
In his post-NFL Draft defensive rankings, Davenport listed New York at No. 11. If Davenport is correct in his assessment, this squad should take a massive leap forward.
The Giants ranked 21st in the league with 24.4 points per game allowed while also giving up a sixth-worst 136.2 rushing yards per game. There were some bright spots-- they ranked in the top 10 in both passing defense and sacks-- but this group needed a makeover.
Schoen initiated what he hopes is a trajectory-altering renovation project. When one surveys the roster, one should be quite impressed by the talent and depth that emerge.
How the defense looks heading into next season
New York appears far more balanced than it was this time last year, but the organization made a point to go all in on the front seven. The pass-rushing attack is especially eye-catching.
The arrival of No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter surely greatly influenced Davenport's decision to rank the Giants just outside his top-10 defenses.
This tremendous athlete pushed Penn State into the College Football Semifinals and earned All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year recognition after posting 12 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, and a 92.4 pass-rush grade, per Pro Football Focus. He did all that in his first full season as an edge rusher.
The 21-year-old slides into a defensive line already loaded with ability and power. Carter, two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns, star interior lineman Dexter Lawrence II, former top-five pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, and free-agent signing Chauncey Golston can all pressure the quarterback.
Burns was banged up for stretches last season, and Thibodeaux missed five games with a wrist injury. Assuming they have more luck in the health department, this unit was already bound to improve. With Carter entering the fold, the D-Line could flirt with upper-echelon or elite status.
The rookie's experience as an off-ball linebacker will ideally enable Bowen to utilize the group's collective strengths. Everyone should be able to eat.
When the front seven does not end the play, an elevated secondary will be waiting to showcase its ample skills.
Youth and promise define the defensive backs
Despite only surrendering 210.6 passing yards per game, the Giants required proven playmakers to solidify the unit. Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland have each enjoyed varying levels of success in the NFL, and there is room for even more growth.
Adebo was on his way to a Pro Bowl selection after recording three interceptions, 10 pass breakups, and 43 solo tackles in seven games for the New Orleans Saints last season.
A broken femur brutally halted his breakout campaign. Holland battled a hand injury and posted his worst year to this point.
If they can each get back on the field in good health, these former Pac-12 standouts should be positioned to prosper in the Meadowlands. Holland tallied an 89.9 coverage grade in 2023-24 and is also an effective tackler.
Adebo can go up and snatch the ball, a trait this squad sorely needs after totaling just five picks last season.
Alongside Tyler Nubin and Dru Phillips, who excelled in their respective rookie years, Holland and Adebo could round out a pesky New York secondary.
The Giants defense as a whole should be much more versatile
Question marks still crowd the Giants' run defense, but 2025 third-round draft pick Darius Alexander is a possible solution. While some people will note the modest nine sacks he totaled in 58 games at Toledo, the 6-foot-4, 305-pounder will be valuable enough if he just sticks to what he does best.
Alexander uses his athleticism, strength, and advantageous length to break free from blockers and stuff running backs. He has the technique and relentless drive to make a home for himself on the Giants' D-Line. Pairing up with Dexter Lawrence should only ease his NFL transition.
The one aspect of the defense where New York did not noticeably improve is at linebacker. Starters Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden can adequately shoulder the responsibilities for another year.
Overall, GM Joe Schoen gave DC Shane Bowen plenty of reasons to be excited to come to work next season. This organization has seemingly rediscovered its identity and defined some crucial eras of Big Blue football.
Stay tuned to see if the Giants' defense is on the rise.
