Giants Get Surprising Overall Draft Grade in New Analysis
The New York Giants put their fans in a time machine during the 2025 NFL Draft. They reinforced the defensive and offensive lines, traded up for an Ole Miss quarterback, and selected a hard-nosed running back who runs with extreme intensity.
The franchise is not merely sprinkling a dose of nostalgia on the Meadowlands. It is looking to recapture the magic that propelled New York to epic Super Bowl wins in the 2007-08 and 2011-12 seasons. Those moments will be near-impossible to replicate, but the organization is actively putting a plan together.
Many media outlets approve of that plan, with Sports Illustrated giving the Giants an A+ for their draft haul. Others are less enthusiastic about general manager Joe Schoen's efforts.
Pro Football Network stamped an overall B grade on Big Blue's rookie class, which includes, in order of when they were picked, edge rusher Abdul Carter, quarterback Jaxson Dart, defensive tackle Darius Alexander, running back Cam Skattebo, offensive lineman Marcus Mbow, tight end Thomas Fidone II and cornerback Korie Black.
That is obviously a fine mark, but it does not convey the level of optimism that many others feel regarding the Giants' newcomers. PFN took issue with one specific decision the front office made, which was reflected in its report card.
"For better or worse, the ultimate ruling of the New York Giants’ 2025 NFL Draft class will be decided by Jaxson Dart’s outcome," PFN’s analysis read.
"If he becomes the franchise quarterback they believe he can be, then this class is a success. If Dart becomes a bust, it’ll be an irreconcilable stain on an otherwise excellent haul."
Schoen traded the No. 34 overall pick, the No. 99 selection, and a 2026 third-rounder to the Houston Texans for the No. 25 pick, which he then used on Dart. The biggest upside of moving back into the first round to grab a rookie signal-caller is that the team now has a fifth-year option in Dart's contract, giving it financial flexibility down the road.
However, plenty of people still do not see the First-Team All-SEC selection as a viable solution under center. Dart played in a Lane Kiffin-engineered offensive system that has not translated well to the NFL. He had the luxury of relying on a heavy run-pass-option style and did not need to veer away from his first read too often.
Translation: Dart might not be ideally prepared for the professional game. That is where head coach Brian Daboll comes into play. He has showcased his QB development powers in the past, and Dart has the necessary blend of arm talent, accuracy, and athleticism to make the necessary adjustments.
Sitting behind Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson and former Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston couldn't hurt, either.
While the quarterback position is vital, the Giants made other impactful selections that deserve proper attention.
Giants get a potential game-breaker and several players who fill needs
Despite having doubts about Dart, Pro Football Network was high on Schoen's latest draft class overall.
"Credit where credit is due: The rest of the draft was stellar for New York," PFN said. "Abdul Carter is a blue-chip player; Darius Alexander and Marcus Mbow can be starters in the trenches. Cam Skattebo is a great running back to add to the stable, Thomas Fidone is a quality TE2, and Korie Black is good depth."
The Giants got good value while simultaneously upgrading most of their remaining weaknesses. Carter totaled 12 sacks last season and should be a disruptive presence opposite fellow edge rusher Brian Burns. If healthy, he is expected to flourish in the NFL.
Alexander has the size and athleticism to improve New York's unsatisfactory run defense. He is a potential bargain in the third round, as illustrated by the 90. 1 overall grade Pro Football Focus gave him in his final season at Toledo.
Skattebo adds critical versatility and energy to the backfield. Concerns about his speed caused him to fall into the fourth, but he could possess the right amount of elusiveness to thrive in the NFL.
The All-American forced 103 missed tackles and racked up 1,202 yards after contact while leading Arizona State to the Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff.
Mbow is a solid run-blocker who played 35 games for Purdue. He gives New York depth in the interior, something the team sorely needed last year.
Fidone entered Nebraska as the country's No. 1 tight end recruit, ahead of even Brock Bowers, but two ACL injuries severely hindered his development. Schoen wisely took a chance on him in the seventh round.
Korie Black played over 60 games at corner for Oklahoma State and posted a 74.5 coverage grade last season. He gives the Giants additional insurance in the secondary, which is more than they can ask for at pick No. 246.
On paper, it is hard to quibble about how much Joe Schoen and company did at the 2025 NFL Draft. If Jaxson Dart can allay the fears PFN and others have about his transition, then this class has the makings of a transformative one.
But a grade of “B” will suffice for now.
