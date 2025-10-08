Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll's Hot Seat Meter Rises After Latest Loss

The Giants under Brian Daboll:



- 19–36–1 (.348) record

- 10-game losing streak in 2024 was the longest in franchise history



Offensive rankings in points per game:

- 2025: 28th

- 2024: 31st

- 2023: 30th

- 2022: 15th



Penalties:

- 2025: 43 through 5 games, 2nd-most in NFL

- 2024:… pic.twitter.com/v3HeWfal6a