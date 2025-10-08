Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll's Hot Seat Meter Rises After Latest Loss
The New York Giants just lost the one game they couldn’t afford to. With a brutal schedule upcoming that features two matchups against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles over the next three games, the Giants entered Week 5 with a must-win mindset on the road against the 0-4 New Orleans Saints. Unfortunately, New York committed five turnovers in a 26-14 loss, dropping its record to 1-4.
There’s no way around it — the Giants are in deep trouble right now. New York has a myriad of issues to work through, not least of all being their wide receiver room in the aftermath of losing Malik Nabers.
Quarterback is another question mark. While rookie talent Jaxson Dart impressed in his debut as an NFL starter in Week 4 with a win over the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers, Dart’s story against the Saints was far different.
He was part of three of his team’s five turnovers, tallying two interceptions and a fumble.
Dart is expected to have his ups and downs at just 22 years old in his first pro season. The problem for the Giants is that their margin of error might not be wide enough to account for Dart’s developmental arc.
Facing the Eagles and Denver Broncos to close out October — with matchups against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions looming in November — the Giants need a ton of players to step up and play winning football, Dart included.
However, there is also plenty of culpability attached to New York’s coaching staff. That all starts with head coach Brian Daboll, of course, whose job security isn’t looking great these days.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s seat is growing warmer by the day
Daboll’s successful first season at the helm of the Giants is a distant memory at this point. He went 9-7-1 that year and won the AP NFL Coach of the Year award for his efforts, but since then, Daboll has gone 10-29 with no playoff appearances.
This all convinces SI.com’s Matt Verderame (along with plenty of others) that Daboll’s job is in serious jeopardy. On Monday, following Sunday’s Week 5 slate of games, Verderame gauged the “hot seat meter” for a few coaches in trouble, giving Daboll a “7” grade on that meter.
“Daboll has one hope to retain his job after this season: That Jaxson Dart looks the part of a franchise quarterback,” Verderame wrote.
“Selected with the 25th pick in April’s draft, Dart won his initial start against the Chargers despite throwing for just 111 yards and a touchdown in a 21–18 victory.
On Sunday against the moribund Saints, Dart struggled, throwing for 5.1 yards per attempt with two interceptions and a lost fumble in a 26–14 defeat.
If Dart can ascend as the season progresses, especially after the loss of star receiver Malik Nabers to a torn ACL in Week 4, then there’s reason to keep Daboll around.”
“If Dart doesn’t perform, Daboll will be cooked,” Verderame continued. “After winning Coach of the Year with a nine-win Giants team in 2022, Daboll has fallen off.
Since the start of the 2023 season, he is 10–29, including a 3–14 mark last season. Wins won’t matter as much this year if Dart is impressive. However, if he isn’t, ownership could—and should—clean house.”
Daboll’s hot seat status doesn’t mean he can’t be a successful head coach in the NFL. Sometimes, even great coaches can be thrust into difficult situations that aren’t conducive to success.
There will be a time and place to fully evaluate how much Daboll is to blame for New York’s struggles over the past two-plus seasons. For now, the main point is that it’s hard to imagine a 2026 in which the Giants bring back Daboll, and he might even be gone before then.
