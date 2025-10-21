Giants Hold Steady in Latest MMQB Power Rankings
Despite their historic and devastating loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the New York Giants are holding steady in the current MMQB power rankings.
The Giants, who last week were at No. 25, retained that spot despite falling to 2-5 after blowing a 26-8 lead against the Broncos which they had for the first five minutes going into the fourth quarter. The Broncos came roaring back and topped New York 33-32 on Wil Lutz’s 39-yard walkoff field goal.
The decision to keep the Giants steady rather than drop them, according to poll compiler Conor Orr, has more to do with the bigger picture than it does with the epic loss that developed within the game’s final six minutes.
The bigger picture is the identity that the once faceless Giants franchise had following the decline and eventual retirement of quarterback Eli Manning. Given the young core of the team led by quarterback Jaxson Dart, the Giants, albeit frustrating at times, are fun to watch for all the right reasons.
Specifically, the Giants have been slowly erasing the stigma of being a laughing stock among the league’s worst teams.
Objectively speaking, the Giants, with this new infusion of talent, have stood toe-to-toe with three teams from last year’s postseason tournament–the Chargers, Eagles, and Broncos–emerging with victories in two of those three games, including a convincing win over the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles.
Those strong performances, in case anyone forgot, came without the Giants’ best wide receiver being on the field and with some other injuries that popped up along the way.
Those include not having center John Michael Schmitz for the Denver game, losing defensive backs Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland in the second half of the Denver game, losing starting inside linebacker Micah McFadden, and being without running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr, and receiver Darius Slayton for parts of the season.
The current won-loss record might not be anything to write home about. Still, the promise shown by Dart, running back Cam Skattebo, and edge rusher Abdul Carter has been enough to lay the seeds of hope that more consistent, brighter days — and much better football —are not too far off.
