Giants OLB Brian Burns Harbors No Ill-will Toward Former Team
When the New York Giants' 2024 schedule came out earlier this year with an international date in Germany against the Carolina Panthers, outside linebacker Brian Burns probably gave it a quick glance or two before moving on to the business of preparing for his sixth NFL season and first with the Giants.
With the game against the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2019 draft just days away, Burns said he’s more focused on doing what he has to to help the team that signs his paychecks come out with a win.
“Personally, I have my own thoughts about it,” he said when asked if the upcoming game held any extra special meaning for him. “But I'm not going to make it any bigger than what the line and everything's going to be about it.
“It's just another game to me. I'm going to prepare the same way and plan to get a win in Germany.”
When he was drafted by the Panthers, Burns envisioned himself playing his entire career at Carolina.
But with the Panthers in a constant state of rebuilding–before sending him to the Giants, the Panthers reportedly received a trade offer from the Rams in 2023–Carolina didn’t see the point in investing in Burns when the team had so many other needs.
Understanding that the whole situation was a business decision and not personal, Burns has chosen to look on the bright side by sharing how he’s grown since his early days in Carolina.
“Coming from a place you were drafted; you work to become that guy and that leader of that defense, to coming into a situation that has that guy or has other leaders already established,” he said when asked what the difference has been.
“It's a different role and a different avenue you have to take to prove yourself. I feel like I did that, and I was able to adapt.”
Burns insisted that he harbors no ill-will toward the Panthers for wanting to move on without him.
“I respect those people in that building, that organization,” he said. “ I'm blessed. There isn’t really too much to speak on. I'm happy where I am now and I'm just trying to make this team win.”
But he also admitted that because of how things came together so fast, he didn’t get to say goodbye or thank those support staff members who were a part of his day in Carolina.
“Over five years, you build that bond with a lot of people in a lot of different ways,” he said.
“I do have a special connection with some people from the equipment staff, training staff and some of the lunch people. I’ve just got connections all over that building. So, I can't wait to see them.”
Burns hopes to have a chance to see some of those people before he has to strap on his Giants blue helmet and do what he can to help the team snap its current four-game losing streak ahead of their Week 11 bye.
“I would say that's the main goal,” he said of wanting to win the game. “Then coming off the bye week, we'll be a lot fresher. We'll have (outside linebacker Kayvon) Thibodeaux back hopefully around that time. Then we can hit that last seven-game stretch with a run with some momentum.”