Giants' Thursday Injury Report Pretty Much Status Quo

Two players saw their statuses improve; otherwise, the Giants injury report remains lengthy.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke is in danger of missing his second straight game due to a back ailment.
New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke is in danger of missing his second straight game due to a back ailment. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
Other than for right tackle Evan Neal (hip/ankle) and defensive back Art Green (quad), both of whom had their respective injury statuses upgraded, the New York Giants Thursday injury report is still a lengthy one in which five starters are trending toward being inactive for this weekend’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (back), cornerback Dru Phillips (shoulder), left guard Jon Runyan, Jr., (ankle), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck/shoulder), and quarterback Drew Lock (heel/left elbow) are all trending in the wrong direction for Sunday as the Giants play out the string of their season.

Okereke, Phillips, and Nunez Roches were all inactive last week. Lock and Runyan are new additions to this week’s injury report and are trending toward joining those three on the inactive list.

The rash of injuries has forced the Giants to make numerous roster tweaks over the last several weeks, particularly at the defensive line, cornerback, and offensive line positions.  

The Giants, who per Over the Cap have $2.496 million in salary cap space remaining this year, are expected to elevate help front their practice squad for this weekend’s game against the Ravens in order to fill out additional holes at positions lacking depth due to injuries.

In other injury-related news, head coach Brian Daboll told the media Thursday that safety Tyler Nubin, who was placed on injured reserve this week, will “probably” need surgery in the not-too-distant future to repair his ailment. 

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Bobby Okereke

ILB

Back

DNP

DNP

Jermaine Eluemunor

OT

Quad

Limited

Limited

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

IDL

Neck/Shoulder

DNP

DNP

Josh Ezeudu

OL

Knee

Limited

Limited

Evan Neal

OT

Hip/Ankle

DNP

Limited

Jon Runyan, Jr

OG

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Deonte Banks

CB

Rib

Limited

Limited

Drew Lock

QB

Heel/Left Elbow

DNP

DNP

Jordon Riley

DT

Knee

Limited

Limited

Dyonte Johnson*

LB

Ankle

Full

Full

Dane Belton

DB

Hip

Limited

Limited

Malik Nabers

WR

Hip Flexor

Limited

Limited

Chris Hubbard

OT

Knee

Limited

Limited

Dru Phillips

CB

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

Cor'Dale Flott

CB

Knee/Quad

Limited

Limited

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Art Green

CB

Quad

Limited

Full

Austin Schottmann*

C/G

Fibula

Limited

Limited

John Michael Schmitz

C

Neck

Limited

Limited

*Designated to return from IR.

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Rashod Bateman

WR

Knee

Full

Full

--

OLB Adisa Isaac

OLB

Hamstring

--

DNP

Sanoussi Kane

S

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

Michael Pierce*

NT

Calf

Full

Full

T.J. Tampa*

CB

Ankle

Full

Full

Kyle Van Noy

OLB

Hamstring/Neck

Full

Full

*Designated to return from IR.

Published
Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

