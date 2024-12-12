Giants' Thursday Injury Report Pretty Much Status Quo
Other than for right tackle Evan Neal (hip/ankle) and defensive back Art Green (quad), both of whom had their respective injury statuses upgraded, the New York Giants Thursday injury report is still a lengthy one in which five starters are trending toward being inactive for this weekend’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (back), cornerback Dru Phillips (shoulder), left guard Jon Runyan, Jr., (ankle), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck/shoulder), and quarterback Drew Lock (heel/left elbow) are all trending in the wrong direction for Sunday as the Giants play out the string of their season.
Okereke, Phillips, and Nunez Roches were all inactive last week. Lock and Runyan are new additions to this week’s injury report and are trending toward joining those three on the inactive list.
The rash of injuries has forced the Giants to make numerous roster tweaks over the last several weeks, particularly at the defensive line, cornerback, and offensive line positions.
The Giants, who per Over the Cap have $2.496 million in salary cap space remaining this year, are expected to elevate help front their practice squad for this weekend’s game against the Ravens in order to fill out additional holes at positions lacking depth due to injuries.
In other injury-related news, head coach Brian Daboll told the media Thursday that safety Tyler Nubin, who was placed on injured reserve this week, will “probably” need surgery in the not-too-distant future to repair his ailment.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Bobby Okereke
ILB
Back
DNP
DNP
Jermaine Eluemunor
OT
Quad
Limited
Limited
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
IDL
Neck/Shoulder
DNP
DNP
Josh Ezeudu
OL
Knee
Limited
Limited
Evan Neal
OT
Hip/Ankle
DNP
Limited
Jon Runyan, Jr
OG
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Deonte Banks
CB
Rib
Limited
Limited
Drew Lock
QB
Heel/Left Elbow
DNP
DNP
Jordon Riley
DT
Knee
Limited
Limited
Dyonte Johnson*
LB
Ankle
Full
Full
Dane Belton
DB
Hip
Limited
Limited
Malik Nabers
WR
Hip Flexor
Limited
Limited
Chris Hubbard
OT
Knee
Limited
Limited
Dru Phillips
CB
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
Cor'Dale Flott
CB
Knee/Quad
Limited
Limited
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Art Green
CB
Quad
Limited
Full
Austin Schottmann*
C/G
Fibula
Limited
Limited
John Michael Schmitz
C
Neck
Limited
Limited
*Designated to return from IR.
Baltimore Ravens Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Rashod Bateman
WR
Knee
Full
Full
--
OLB Adisa Isaac
OLB
Hamstring
--
DNP
Sanoussi Kane
S
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
Michael Pierce*
NT
Calf
Full
Full
T.J. Tampa*
CB
Ankle
Full
Full
Kyle Van Noy
OLB
Hamstring/Neck
Full
Full
*Designated to return from IR.