Giants Top Three Offensive Performers in 2024 Reveals a Pair of Surprises
The New York Giants' 2024 offense wasn't much to write home about, and for proof of that, their top three highest-graded players, according to Pro Football Focus, didn’t even finish the season for the team.
Here’s a look at those top three performers from the league’s 30th-ranked offense.
WR Malik Nabers (86.7)
Even before he set foot on the field for the Giants, much was expected from Nabers, the sixth overall pick in the draft. And luckily for the Giants, the former LSU product delivered.
Nabers became the first Giants receiver to top the 1,000-yard mark since Odell Beckham Jr did so in 2018, which is quite the dry spell for an offense that has aspired to be a passing juggernaut.
Even more impressive is that Nabers accomplished this feat despite having four different quarterbacks throw him the ball.
With better quarterback play, Nabers’ “low” numbers in ADOT (average depth of target), touchdowns, and contested catches will probably rise. Still, given the challenges he faced, Nabers’s pro career is definitely off to a promising start.
LT Andrew Thomas (75.4)
Pound for pound, Thomas is still the best offensive lineman the Giants have, and it’s not even close.
Although he posted a 95.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating, his lowest score since his disastrous rookie season, and had his year cut short due to a lisfranc injury, Thomas still finished as the Giants’ second-best run blocker (behind Evan Neal) and its best pass-blocking offensive lineman.
Thomas played just six games this season, but the Giants allowed just 2.3 sacks per game with him in the lineup. That average swelled to 3.09 sacks per game when he left the lineup.
But the Giants' offensive line's biggest issue was that they didn’t have a suitable replacement for Thomas. Their only workable solution was to move Jermaine Eluemunor from the right side to the left to stop the leaky protection from coming through the left side.
QB Daniel Jones (72.0)
For as inconsistent as the Giants' quarterback play was this year–and it was maddening at times–Jones was the best of a shaky group that also consisted of Drew Lock (53.6), Tommy DeVito (51.6) and Tim Boyle (53.9).
Jones’s biggest problems included a painfully slow processing time that especially hurt the team in the red zone, where quicker decisions were needed, and what appeared to be a loss of confidence.
It’s fair to wonder if the revelation of the team’s interest in trading up in last year’s draft for his replacement sabotaged his confidence and desire.
With Jones under center, the Giants scored 156 points, an average of 15.6 per game. Once he was benched, the Giants averaged 19.1 points per game, primarily aided by their 45-point scoring explosion against the Colts.
The sad thing about the Jones saga is that the Giants seemed to know even before the season started that he was not their future franchise quarterback. Yet, they didn’t even so much as take a flier on a Day 3 or undrafted free agent who, by now, might have been able to log some quality snaps to at least give the team a better carryover option.