This Giants Undrafted Free Agent One to Watch Closely This Summer
The New York Giants earned copious praise for the rookie class they compiled in the 2025 NFL Draft, with multiple players potentially serving valuable roles on the team in the foreseeable future. But what about the newcomers who did not hear their name called during the three-day extravaganza?
Ben Cooper of Pro Football Focus already has his eye on one. In his latest article, the editor named former South Carolina cornerback O'Donnell Fortune as the Big Blue UDFA to watch.
"The Giants could use more cornerback assets behind former first-rounder Deonte Banks and free-agent signing Paulson Adebo, and their only draft pick at the position was seventh-rounder Korie Black," Cooper notes.
"Fortune ranked third in the FBS in PFF coverage grade in 2024 (90.2), behind only top draft picks Jahdae Barron and Travis Hunter. He surrendered just two touchdowns in coverage and combined for five interceptions over the past two seasons."
The Giants can use all the competent defensive backs they can handle. Although their passing defense was solid from a yards-per-game standpoint—ranked eighth with 210.6 allowed—they lacked playmakers. New York accumulated five interceptions, finishing ahead of only the Cleveland Browns.
Safety Jevon Holland and CB Paulson Adebo possess the ball skills to fix that problem, but secondary depth is essential. A player who logged 44 games at an SEC program could be a fine addition to Shane Bowen's defense.
Can O'Donnell Fortune climb the Giants' depth chart?
Fortune recorded seven interceptions, 88 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, and nine pass breakups during his time with the Gamecocks. Per PFF, he posted a splendid 90.3 coverage grade in 2024 and started all 13 games on a defense that allowed just over 18 points per week, ranking 12th in the country.
The 6-foot-1 corner helped South Carolina enjoy its best campaign since 2017 and made visible strides from an individual level. However, Fortune's physical tools did not measure up to many of his fellow rookies.
The East-West Shrine Bowl Defensive MVP is not exceptionally explosive or strong and, therefore, could be vulnerable against NFL wide receivers. He also performed poorly in run defense, as illustrated by his 54.0 PFF grade. Fortune's chances to impress are limited.
However, this underdog could surprise people with solid instincts and interception upside. Deonte Banks is at a crossroads, and seventh-round pick Korie Black is unproven.
Opportunity is everything in the NFL, and on the Giants, O'Donnell Fortune has a big one.
