Giants WR Malik Nabers Declared Out for Sunday; P Jamie Gillan Lands on Injury Report

Gillan's landing on the injury report is a surprise.

Patricia Traina

East Rutherford, NJ -- August 24, 2024 -- Jamie Gillan of the Giants before the game. The New York Giants and New York Jets meet at MetLife Stadium in both teams' final preseason game of the 2024 season.
East Rutherford, NJ -- August 24, 2024 -- Jamie Gillan of the Giants before the game. The New York Giants and New York Jets meet at MetLife Stadium in both teams' final preseason game of the 2024 season. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) will miss his second straight game after his progress made in the protocol was dialed back a bit this week.

“He'll be doing stuff out on the field,” head coach Brian Daboll told the media before Friday’s practice. “More like he was doing the last two days. He won't make it.”

Nabers appeared to be progressing through the protocol as of Wednesday when he was doing work outside on the field with a trainer. However, the team immediately dialed his activity back and he missed his second straight week of practice while still recovering from the blow to the head he took in the Week 4 game against Dallas.

“We're still, obviously, we're making progress but again, that's never anything you want to rush,” Daboll said. 

DAboll wouldn’t go into detail regarding any lingering symptoms the receiver is experiencing, While he did acknowledge that Nabers was knocked unconscious for a bit on the hit he took, he declined to go into additional details.

 Daboll also declined to say if he had any issues with Nabers showing up at the Travis Scott concert held Wednesday night at MetLife Stadium, but, despite admitting that the receiver didn’t violate any protocol, Daboll’s body language revealed he wasn’t too happy with Nabers’s decision..

In other injury news, Daboll said a decision would be made regarding outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux and injured reserve. Thibodeaux had surgery on his wrist Wednesday morning to repair a fractured scaphoid bone and is “week to week,” per Daboll. However, Thibodeaux could miss a minimum of four weeks, depending on how quickly the bone heals.

Punter Jamie Gillan showed up on the Friday injury report, listed with a left hamstring strain, which is to his kicking leg. Gilian is one of three players to receive a “questionable” designation (receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and running back Devin Singletary being the other two).

The Giants, perhaps having learned their lesson back in Week 2 when they didn’t address adding a kicker to the roster after Graham Gano showed up on the injury report with a groin issue, will more than likely look to add an emergency punter to their 53-man roster, the opening potentially coming if they put Thibodeaux on injured reserve.

Besides potentially losing Gillan’s punting, which was solid, he is the team’s holder on field goal and PATs, which makes his looming inactivity even bigger.  

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed

Thurs

Fri

Status

Kayvon Thibodeaux

OLB

Wrist

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

Devin Singletary

RB

Groin

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

Jon Runyan, Jr

OG

Illness

DNP

DNP

Limited

--

Greg Van Roten

OG

NIR/Veteran's Rest Day

DNP

Full

Full

--

Malik Nabers

WR

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

Brian Burns

OLB

Groin

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Dru Phillips

CB

Calf/shoulder

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Adoree' Jackson

CB

Calf

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Shoulder

--

DNP

Limited

Questionable

D.J. Davidson

DT

Shoulder

--

Limited

Full

--

Jamie Gillan

P

Left Hamstring

--

--

DNP

Questionable

Ty Summers

LB

Hamstring

--

--

Limited

--

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Joe Burrow

QB

Right Wrist

Full

Full

Full

Questionable

Chase Brown

HB

Quadricep

--

Limited

Limited

--

Mike Hilton

CB

Knee

Full

Full

Full

Questionable

DJ Ivey*

CB

Knee

Full

Full

Full

Doutful

Mike Gesicki

TE

Hamstring

DNP

Limited

Full

--

Kris Jenkins Jr.

DT

Thumb

Full

Full

Full

--

Sheldon Rankins

DT

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Amarius Mims

OT

Calf

Full

Full

Full

--

Zack Moss

RB

Foot

DNP

Limited

Full

--

Joseph Ossai

DE

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Full

--

* Designated to return from injured reserve.

READ MORE ABOUT THE GIANTS' WEEK 6 GAME AGAINST THE BENGALS

Published |Modified
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

