Giants WR Malik Nabers Declared Out for Sunday; P Jamie Gillan Lands on Injury Report
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) will miss his second straight game after his progress made in the protocol was dialed back a bit this week.
“He'll be doing stuff out on the field,” head coach Brian Daboll told the media before Friday’s practice. “More like he was doing the last two days. He won't make it.”
Nabers appeared to be progressing through the protocol as of Wednesday when he was doing work outside on the field with a trainer. However, the team immediately dialed his activity back and he missed his second straight week of practice while still recovering from the blow to the head he took in the Week 4 game against Dallas.
“We're still, obviously, we're making progress but again, that's never anything you want to rush,” Daboll said.
DAboll wouldn’t go into detail regarding any lingering symptoms the receiver is experiencing, While he did acknowledge that Nabers was knocked unconscious for a bit on the hit he took, he declined to go into additional details.
Daboll also declined to say if he had any issues with Nabers showing up at the Travis Scott concert held Wednesday night at MetLife Stadium, but, despite admitting that the receiver didn’t violate any protocol, Daboll’s body language revealed he wasn’t too happy with Nabers’s decision..
In other injury news, Daboll said a decision would be made regarding outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux and injured reserve. Thibodeaux had surgery on his wrist Wednesday morning to repair a fractured scaphoid bone and is “week to week,” per Daboll. However, Thibodeaux could miss a minimum of four weeks, depending on how quickly the bone heals.
Punter Jamie Gillan showed up on the Friday injury report, listed with a left hamstring strain, which is to his kicking leg. Gilian is one of three players to receive a “questionable” designation (receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and running back Devin Singletary being the other two).
The Giants, perhaps having learned their lesson back in Week 2 when they didn’t address adding a kicker to the roster after Graham Gano showed up on the injury report with a groin issue, will more than likely look to add an emergency punter to their 53-man roster, the opening potentially coming if they put Thibodeaux on injured reserve.
Besides potentially losing Gillan’s punting, which was solid, he is the team’s holder on field goal and PATs, which makes his looming inactivity even bigger.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed
Thurs
Fri
Status
Kayvon Thibodeaux
OLB
Wrist
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Devin Singletary
RB
Groin
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
Jon Runyan, Jr
OG
Illness
DNP
DNP
Limited
--
Greg Van Roten
OG
NIR/Veteran's Rest Day
DNP
Full
Full
--
Malik Nabers
WR
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Brian Burns
OLB
Groin
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Dru Phillips
CB
Calf/shoulder
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Adoree' Jackson
CB
Calf
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Shoulder
--
DNP
Limited
Questionable
D.J. Davidson
DT
Shoulder
--
Limited
Full
--
Jamie Gillan
P
Left Hamstring
--
--
DNP
Questionable
Ty Summers
LB
Hamstring
--
--
Limited
--
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Joe Burrow
QB
Right Wrist
Full
Full
Full
Questionable
Chase Brown
HB
Quadricep
--
Limited
Limited
--
Mike Hilton
CB
Knee
Full
Full
Full
Questionable
DJ Ivey*
CB
Knee
Full
Full
Full
Doutful
Mike Gesicki
TE
Hamstring
DNP
Limited
Full
--
Kris Jenkins Jr.
DT
Thumb
Full
Full
Full
--
Sheldon Rankins
DT
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Amarius Mims
OT
Calf
Full
Full
Full
--
Zack Moss
RB
Foot
DNP
Limited
Full
--
Joseph Ossai
DE
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Full
--
* Designated to return from injured reserve.