A Look at the Officiating Crew Assigned to Giants-Bengals Week 6 Game
The NFL announced that Carl Cheffers, a 25-year NFL officiating veteran and the longest-tenured NFL referee, and his crew have been assigned to officiate Sunday night's Week 6 game between the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals.
This will be the first Giants game Cheffers’ crew is officiating this season.
Cheffers’ crew, which last year threw the second-fewest penalty flags (157) over a 16-game slate, has thrown the fewest flags (32) through four games worked so far this season, with most of the flags being thrown against the visiting team. Fourteen of the 32 flags thrown by his crew have been for false starts (eight) and offensive holding (six), with most of the total penalties (14) being called on first downs.
The Giants have had 29 penalties called against them this season, 23 of which were called against them in the first three weeks of the season, including nine for 95 yards called against them in Week 1 against Minnesota by Alex Kemp’s crew.
Over the last two weeks, the Giants have shown vast improvement in that area, drawing just six penalties for 55 yards. By contrast, 17 of the 39 penalties against Giants opponents came in the last two weeks.
This season, the Giants have drawn six penalties for offensive holding, tying them for fourth most in the league. Their five false start penalties are currently tied for first in the league.
Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor currently leads the Giants with five penalties (two declined), which have not resulted in two of the team’s seven stalled scoring drives.
The Giants and Bengals are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.