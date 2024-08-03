Giants Country

How Giants OLB Brian Burns Surprised DL Dexter Lawrence II

Lawrence knew Burns was good. But this one element about his new teammate surprised him in a good way.

Patricia Traina

East Rutherford, NJ -- July 24, 2024 -- Outside linebacker Brian Burns during the first day of training camp for the 2024 New York Giants.
East Rutherford, NJ -- July 24, 2024 -- Outside linebacker Brian Burns during the first day of training camp for the 2024 New York Giants. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
Without question, New York Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns has been a solid gold hit among his coaches and teammates.

Rightfully so. The man who embraces the moniker “Spider-Man” after the Marvel Comics hero for his agile-like style of play is being counted on to boost the Giants’ sluggish pass rush over the last few seasons by teaming up with fellow outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux and interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

Lawrence is thrilled to have Burns, acquired via trade this offseason from the Carolina Panthers, in the fold. 

“He helps us all learn how to rush together and how to just be a dominant defense,” Lawrence said on Friday.  

“He brings a mindset I didn't think that he really had to the defense. It's this aggressive, attacking mindset. I love this addition, and he's going to be special.”

Lawrence was asked to elaborate on Burns’s mindset, and he smiled. 

“He's a little flashy,” he said. “I've known him for a while, but you don't know somebody until they get in front (of you). You don't know if you're going to be a vocal guy, or you don't know if he's going to be in the shadows, but he's really vocal, so that surprised me.  

“He's flashy. He's Spider-Man.” 

And soon the Giants hope to call him “sack man.”

