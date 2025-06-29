How NY Giants Can Get More from WR Wan’Dale Robinson
New York Giants receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was one busy fella last year.
Robinson, the team’s second-round draft pick in 2022 out of Kentucky, logged career highs in targets (140), receptions (93), receiving yards (699), and touchdowns (3), and yet his yards per reception (7.5) was among the lowest in the league.
What’s interesting about Robisnon’s production is that 78.5% of his snaps came from the slot, which one would think would make it harder for a quarterback to find him among all the activity the middle of the field. However, that wasn’t the case, as the Giants had tall quarterbacks trying to find him last year, and they were doing so with success.
This year, however, it comes as no surprise that Robinson hopes to get more snaps on the outside. Projected starting quarterback Russell Wilson lacks ideal height for a quarterback, which could explain why Wilson, more often than not, tends to throw outside the numbers rather than in the middle of the field where there is more traffic and a higher chance of a miscue.
The numbers support that notion. According to Pro Football Focus data, in the last two seasons, Wilson has thrown seven of his 13 interceptions on pass attempts between the numbers.
What does this mean for Robinson? That remains to be seen, but one would think he’ll get his wish in being moved around a little bit more on offense in the coming season, where perhaps he’ll get the chance to improve on his average yards per catch statistic.
Wan’Dale Robinson, WR
- Height: 5-8
- Weight: 185 lbs.
- Exp.: 4 Years
- School: Kentucky
- How Acquired: D2-22
2024 in Review
Robinson easily enjoyed his best season as a pro, playing all 17 games and catching 93 balls. Robinson has been on an upward arc since arriving as a second-round pick three years ago.
What we didn’t get to see much from Robinson were some of the deeper routes that he’s capable of running, as most of his receptions were sit-downs and hitches. The hope is with an upgrade at quarterback, that changes.
An underrated part of Robinson’s game was his toughness. Because of the types of routes he ran, he was often whacked by an incoming defender, a big reason why Robinson’s YAC and average yards per catch were so low. But give the young man credit for hanging in there and taking the hard hit.
Contract/Cap Info
Robinson is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract, which was worth $8.18 million ($2.045 million APY). This year, he has a $1.771 million base salary and a $50,000 workout bonus.
He will also count for an additional $782,212, which is the final fourth of his prorated signing bonus. Robinson does not have any guaranteed money owed to him this year, but he’s likely in no danger of losing his roster spot and will count for $2.604 million against the team’s salary cap.
2025 Preview
Robinson told reporters this spring that he hoped he’d be moved around more on the offense. We’d fully be on board with that, as one of the drawbacks with Robinson working mostly out of the slot was that he would end up getting lost in the traffic, given that he’s not exactly the tallest receiver out there.
The Giants need to take better advantage of Robinson’s intermediate route-running skills. He’s just as capable as anyone of moving the chains, but the quarterback play has held him back.
The hope is that with a more precise thrower in Russell Wilson throwing the ball, Robison, who has a minuscule wingspan as it is, will be able to haul in a few more balls, including some deep throws.