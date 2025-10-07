Key NY Giants Offensive Weapon Trending Upward for Thursday Night
The New York Giants' offense could be getting a key member of its offensive backfield back in time for Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr., who has been dealing with a shoulder issue, remains listed as limited on this week’s injury report, the Tuesday report being a projection since the Giants just held a walkthrough rather than a full practice.
“If we were practicing, he would do more,” head coach Brian Daboll said of Tracy, adding, “I'm hopeful for Tracy.”
Daboll couldn’t say the same, though, about receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) or right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (back).
“I'd say we'll take it all the way up to the end like you usually do on short weeks,” Daboll said, adding, “See where those guys are at, what they can do.”
However, he did sound a little more certain about Eluemunor being ready for the game, saying, "
I think Jermaine will be okay."
Regardless of what happens with Slayton, the Giants are expected to elevate a receiver from their practice squad, likely Lil’Jordan Humphrey, to provide them with depth.
Last week, in describing why the team didn’t add another receiver after losing Malik Nabers for the season, Daboll pointed to the tight ends as receiving options.
If Eluemunor can’t go, rookie Marcus Mbow will get the start at right tackle.
“He’s done a good job,” Daboll said of the team's fifth-round rookie this year. “He does a good job, knows his stuff, and is on top of his stuff. So we'll see how it goes.”
In other Giants injury news, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart (hamstring) was projected to be a full-go had there been a practice today.
“I feel good,” Dart told reporters following the team’s walkthrough practice. “I'm excited.”
Here is the Giants’ full injury report from Tuesday. Bold denotes a change in status from the prior day.
Did Not Practice
- LB Swayze Bozeman (ankle)
- RT Jermaine Eluemunor (back)
- LB Demtrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring)
- WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)
Limited
- S Dane Belton (shoulder)
- S Jevon Holland (calf)
- S Tyler Nubin (groin)
- CB Dru Phillips (hip)
- RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
Full
- QB Jaxson Dart (hamstring)
