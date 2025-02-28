Giants Country

Matthew Stafford Situation Nearing a Resolution? The Latest

Things appear to be coming to a head regarding whether quarterback Matthew Stafford will return to the Rams or move on. Here is the latest.

Patricia Traina

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The New York Giants desperately want to land veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford if he doesn't return to the Los Angeles Rams. They have been ultra-aggressive in their attempts to convince Stafford of how welcome he’d be in East Rutherford.

The Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders, on the other hand, have other ideas. The Rams want to keep the signal caller who brought them within one game of the NFC Championship game, and the Raiders, as noted on Thursday night, had reached common ground with Stafford’s agent on his value are desperate to get the John Spytek-Pete Carroll era off to a strong start.

Stafford and the Rams are scheduled to meet on Friday per multiple reports, to discuss his contract and if the two sides can potentially meet in the middle in terms of Stafford’s quest to up his $40 million average per year (APY), which puts him 15th in terms of APY among his position group.

Stafford reportedly would like to move into the top 10, where quarterbacks such as Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars, $55 million APY) and Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins, $53 million APY) currently rank fourth and fifth respectively.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Raiders and Giants have both discussed a two-year contract for Stafford that includes between $90 and $100 million in guaranteed money.

It’s unclear whether such a contract would include additional years without guaranteed money and/or voidable years to help ease any potential impact on their respective salary caps.

Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that a resolution was expected by the conclusion of the scouting combine, which will continue early next week.

The Stafford situation isn’t just about money but also draft picks. The Rams, if they decide to trade Stafford, are likely to be looking for the acquiring team’s first-round pick, the Giants having the third overall pick this year and the Raiders the sixth. But it’s unlikely that either team would give up that valued draft capital.

Instead, a potential trade package will likely include multiple draft picks, which, from the Giant's perspective, could include either their two or three plus at least one more pick this year and a potential conditional pick next year.

It’s strongly believed that if the Giants fail to acquire Stafford, they will look to pivot and turn their attention to trading up in this year’s draft with the Tennessee Titans to grab one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, the top two quarterbacks in this year’s class.

If the Giants do have to go that route, such a deal probably won’t be consummated until after the upcoming first wave of free agency, as it’s believed the Giants want to secure their veteran bridge guy first, and that depending on who it is they get, that could help shape what they ultimately do in a potential trade situation.

