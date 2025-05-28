Most Indispensable New York Giants: No. 1 is One Who Team Can't Afford to Lose
The New York Giants on SI team's list of most indispensable New York Giants finally hits No. 1. And as was the case the last two years, the team was lost without this player.
Andrew Thomas, LT
- Height: 6-5
- Weight: 315 lbs.
- College: Georgia
- NFL Exp: 6 Years
- Career Stats: 61 GP/ 60 GS // 75.4 2024 Overall Grade (PFF)
After a forgettable rookie season that had many Giants fans questioning whether the team drafted the best player with the fourth overall pick, Andrew Thomas has emerged as one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL.
He is a quality pass protector and a devastating run blocker. The ability to perform in both worlds with equal effectiveness is rare for even the elites. Often, the best pass protectors leave a lot to be desired in their run blocking, and vice versa.
Thomas's value is so high because he feels like a grizzled veteran, but as he enters his sixth season in the league, it seems crazy to think that at only 26 years old, he still has not reached the heights of his full potential and the prime of his career--the Tyron Smith effect.
Hopefully, Giants fans get nine more productive seasons to enjoy, with the former Georgia Bulldog manning the left side.
Why He's Indispensable
Thomas is the best pass-blocker on the team. He had a 71.8 pass-blocking grade in 2024, according to PFF. That placed him 46th out of 140 tackles in the league. Chris Hubbard, the man who replaced Thomas when he went down with an injury, had a 25.5 pass-blocking grade in 2024, according to PFF. Need we say more?
This ability to be a brick wall in front of defenders is what makes Thomas so special. If you are a speed rusher who lines up in a Wide-9 technique, then Thomas can use his quick feet to get into a line that forces the speed rushers to change their trajectory to get to the quarterback.
If you are a pass rusher who wins with power and explosiveness, then Thomas can strike with heavy hands and jolt you before you can bullrush him. He then uses his long arms to control a power rusher inside.
He anchors down on the bull rusher to stop the momentum.
Thomas has consistently been one of the best run blockers in the NFL. In 2024, he had a 73.8 run-blocking rate. That was good for 22nd out of 140 tackles, according to PFF.
He can collapse a side with a down block, which can open a really wide rushing lane for backs to run through. He also casts a big shadow when he pulls or climbs to a second level.
He overwhelms linebackers and obliterates defensive backs when he meets them, and his footwork is good enough to be highly effective in open-field blocking.
Simply put, when healthy, Thomas is one of the best in the business at one of the most important positions in the game. That's why his value is immeasurable.
What Happens if He’s Missing?
When he went missing in 2023 and 2024, the results were terrible. There was no legitimate answer behind him, and it felt as if there was no path or formula to reach the answer.
The results showed that the team was simply throwing people out there, hoping they would stop the bleeding, but they all failed until last season when they decided to play Eluemunor on the left side. Although it was not his best performance, he managed to perform well and bring stability to the position.
This offseason, to be better prepared for any offensive lineman's absence, especially Thomas's, they signed Stone Forsyth and James Hudson III during free agency to serve as backups at left and right tackle.
They also drafted former Purdue Boilermaker Marcus Mbow to come in and train as a tackle. This means, for the first time in what feels like a very long time, there is a plan in place if Thomas goes down, and no less than two different contingency plans are in place if the initial move does not work.
His List Ranking
Thomas is tops on this list because of what the team looks like when he is not on the field. Dexter Lawrence II had a similar effect on the defensive side when he was out during the 2024 season, which is why he was ranked second.
Interestingly enough, the only other player who has proof that the team suffers without him is kicker Graham Gano, who was an honorable mention player.
We have seen in back-to-back seasons what happens when Thomas is out.
Moving Forward
The question for Thomas, the Giants, and Big Blue Nation is how this team will deal with any more absences from Thomas. We must assume that he will miss time in the future, as he has done on multiple occasions in the past.
There is an argument to be made that if Thomas is dealing with an injury, they should not try to have him play through it; instead, they should sit him down for a game to prevent him from missing multiple games in a row.
Filling in for one game is something this team should be better equipped to do than if they have to plug that massive hole for multiple games. The team has taken steps to absorb Thomas's loss this season.
Other Indispensable Giants
- DL Dexter Lawrence II, No. 2
- WR Malik Nabers, No. 3
- QB Russell Wilson, No. 4
- OLB Brian Burns, No. 5
- OLB Abdul Carter, No. 6
- ILB Bobby Okereke, No. 7
- CB Paulson Adebo, Honorable Mention 1
- OT Jermaine Eluemunor, Honorable Mention 2
- K Graham Gano, Honorable Mention 3
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.