Most Indispensable New York Giants: No. 2 Has Proven His Value Time and Time Again
ANDREW THOMAS, LT
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 315 lbs.
College: Georgia | NFL Exp: 5 Years
Career Stats: 55 GP/ 54 GS // 96.7 Pass-blocking Efficiency Rating
After a horrific rookie season, Thomas rounded out into one of the best left tackles in the NFL. But if there is one negative to his pro tenure thus far, it’s been injuries. SAe or his rookie season, in which he gutted out an ankle issue, and the 2022 season, Thomas has missed 11 career games due to ankle or hamstring issues.
Still, he’s been worth every penny paid to him as part of the five-year, $117.5 million contract extension he received at the start of training camp last year. Thomas simply finds a way to get the job done.
Why He's Indispensable
Thomas is the best starting offensive lineman the Giants have, and it’s not even close. Last year, despite dealing with injuries, Thomas still finished as the best pass-blocking offensive lineman on the team (minimum 100 pass-blocking snaps) with a 97.1 pass-blocking efficiency rating.
Although his run-blocking suffered a bit last year, Thomas still finished second (behind former guard Mark Glowinski) in that department. So, imagine what a healthy Thomas might have done for the offensive line last season.
But if you need further proof of why Thomas is so indispensable, consider this: When he returned for the final nine games of last season, the Giants went 4-5 with him in the lineup. Thomas, despite not being close to 100 percent health-wise, also shut down the blindside, requiring zero help.
He allowed just three sacks, one hit and six pressures in those games, doing so with sublime positioning and a compromised lower body.
What Happens if He’s Missing?
Ideally, a team wants to have quality depth in the event of an injury to a starter, but in the Giants' case, until proven otherwise, they’d be looking at a significant drop-off in talent if their stud left tackle can’t play.
In fact, one of the secondary question marks (which we think is not getting enough mention for its importance) is who will be the swing tackle. The top candidates include Matthew Nelson and Joshua Ezeudu, but their experience playing left tackle at the NFL level is limited.
Nelson has played five snaps at left tackle at the NFL level, while Ezeudu has played 266. Jermaine Eluemunor, who can also play left tackle, has played 422 career snaps at the position, so he would theoretically be the best option for the spot.
However, whether he’d be available to move from left guard to left tackle if Thomas needs to miss games hinges on whether Evan Neal finally rounds into shape at right tackle.
His List Ranking
If it were not for the guy we have listed at No. 1 – and you can probably guess who that is if you’ve been following this series–Thomas would probably be the top most indispensable Giant and it wouldn’t even be a contest.
That said, a list such as this can only have one No. 1. Although Thomas lost out on the overall top spot on our list, he did finish as the top most indispensable offensive player on the team, which, while not meant to be a consolation, is a fact.
Moving Forward
Thomas is an integral part of the Giants' offensive line and will be for many more years so long as he can stay on the field. He’s come close in his career to earning first-team All-Pro honors and has yet to earn a Pro Bowl berth.
At just 25 years old, Thomas has a lot of football left in him. If he can get in one solid season combined with good health should see him start getting the accolades his talent warrants him having.