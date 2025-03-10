New Analysis Points to This Giants Pending UFA They Cannot Afford to Lose
After seeing Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney walk out the door in free agency last year and go on to post All-Pro campaigns with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, respectively, New York Giants fans wonder just how much more homegrown talent this team can afford to lose in free agency.
People are probably not overly attached to most of the team's unrestricted free agents since they know the nature of the business, but watching wide receiver Darius Slayton or outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, two of the team’s draft picks in recent years, succeed elsewhere next season would be a bitter pill to swallow.
The latter, in particular, is viewed as an important defensive depth piece and is one whom Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports lists as the free agent the Giants can least afford to lose.
Although Benjamin realizes that bringing back the 24-year-old is not necessarily a top objective for Giants general manager Joe Schoen, he emphasizes the importance of having several effective contributors who can line up on the edge.
"Their investment in Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux means Ojulari doesn't necessarily demand high priority, but you can never have enough quality pass-rushing prospects," Benjamin wrote.
The current expectation is that New York will not re-sign the 2021 second-round draft pick, largely due to his troubling injury history and inconsistent production. Those concerns might be strong enough to dissuade the Giants brass from paying Ojulari the projected $15-20 million contract he could command in free agency.
Should the Giants try to get a deal done with Azeez Ojulari?
The franchise boasts the salary cap flexibility to reunite with the former Georgia Bulldogs star, but they might feel that other pass-rushers warrant a financial commitment instead. Former No. 2 overall pick and Pro Bowl selection Chase Young is one option the Giants could pursue.
If Ojulari does find a new NFL home, as is anticipated, his legacy in the Meadowlands will be that of a solid player who has not quite ascended to the next level. The 2021 second-round draft pick totaled a Giants rookie-record eight sacks during his rookie campaign, which was the only time he ever played a full season.
Since then, he’s battled injuries in the last few years. Ojulari has played just 29 games from 2022-2024, with a ruptured ligament in his big toe sidelining him for the final six weeks of this past season. His injury history is partially why the Giants turned to Burns.
When Ojualri is in form, he is a noticeable playmaker. He totaled 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in just seven games in 2022 and registered 5.0 sacks in a three-week span last October, which is why he is a free agent worth keeping.
That decision will collectively fall on the player and organization, however. The Giants have a long offseason checklist to cross off, and there is no telling how high re-signing Ojulari is on that list, if at all.